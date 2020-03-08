Radio Logo
The Doctor's Farmacy with Mark Hyman, M.D.

This podcast is a place for deep conversations about the critical issues of our time in the space of health, wellness, food and politics.
USA / Health
Available Episodes

  • The Science of Mood And Your Microbiome with Dr. Uma Naidoo
    8/5/2020
    1:03:30
  • Post-COVID Syndrome: A Functional Medicine Approach with Dr. Elizabeth Boham
    8/3/2020
    40:43
  • Why Cultural Competency Is Key To A Healthy Population
    7/31/2020
    13:45
  • The Harmful Effects Of Glyphosate, The Most Common Agrochemical with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
    7/29/2020
    1:07:56
  • Male Menopause, Low Libido, And Testosterone Replacement with Dr. George Papanicolaou
    7/27/2020
    39:45

About The Doctor's Farmacy with Mark Hyman, M.D.

We are seeing an ever-increasing burden of chronic disease, primarily driven by our food and food system. This is perpetuated by agricultural, food and health care policies that don’t support health. We need to rethink disease and reimagine a food system and a health care system the protects health, unburdens the economy from the weight of obesity and chronic disease, protects the environment, helps reverse climate change and creates a nation of healthy children and citizens. This podcast is a place for deep conversations about the critical issues of our time in the space of health, wellness, food and politics.

