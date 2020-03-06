Radio Logo
Breaking “The Underdog Curse” is a show for vitalistic Chiropractors about breaking free from limiting beliefs.
USA / Podcast, Health
Breaking “The Underdog Curse” is a show for vitalistic Chiropractors about breaking free from limiting beliefs.
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • A Vitalistic Approach to Chiropractic with Dr. Jason Hollingsworth
    On today’s show, Dr. Don is joined by Dr. Jason Ho
    8/5/2020
    31:40
  • Selling Your Chiropractic Practice and Starting Over with Dr. Naomi Mills
    On today’s show, Dr. Don is joined by Dr. Naomi Mi
    7/22/2020
    28:17
  • Work/Life Balance as a Chiropractor with Dr. Ali Miller
    Dr. Don is joined today by Dr. Ali Miller from Bol
    7/8/2020
    31:24
  • Reopening Your Clinic After COVID-19 with Dr. Sheila Bonnett
    On today’s show, Dr. Don is joined by Dr. Sheila B
    6/3/2020
    49:13
  • Positivity During a Pandemic with Dr. Michelle Ariette
    On today’s episode, Dr. Don is joined by Dr. Miche
    5/13/2020
    38:10

About Breaking The Underdog Curse for Chiropractors

Breaking “The Underdog Curse” is a show for vitalistic Chiropractors about breaking free from limiting beliefs, and how to overcome being stuck as an underdog. Your Host Dr. Don MacDonald is a Chiropractor, coach and the author of the bestselling book “The Underdog Curse”. Hear Dr. Don's personal interviews with thought leaders, bestselling authors, and Chiropractors from around the world. All designed to inspire you, challenge you and help you live more aligned with who you truly are.

