About Are You Real

Jon Fuller is on a mission to be a true example of Christ in his life and in his work. He introduces you to men and women of faith who have walked different paths to find a true Christianity that they live out each and every day. Some paths have been bumpy and filled with debris, but through it all, grace and faith have been a sustaining force in the lives of these men. You won't find any fake and phoney Christianity here.....just real people with a heart for God and living out His call on their lives. Join us for new episodes each week. We'd love it if you'd share the show with other men of faith who need support and encouragement along their journey.