Jon Fuller introduces you to men and women of faith who have walked different paths to find a true Christianity.
USA / Religion
Available Episodes

  190: From Pro Baseball player to Pro Marketing Specialist with Zach Lush
    Jon is back today with his guest, Zach Lush, to di
    6/3/2020
    38:35
  189: Breaking Free from Your Past and Changing People's Lives with Cristi Gooding
    Co-Founder of YesLord, Inc, Cristi Gooding is here
    5/8/2020
    51:51
  188: Being A light in A dark Place with Nate Setto
    Nate Setto joins Jon on today's episode to discuss
    4/22/2020
    34:36
  187: Living A thriving Life Through Forgiveness with Derek Stone
    On today's episode, Jon sits down with Kevin Harri
    4/15/2020
    46:47
  186: Radical Change through Mentoring with Kevin Harris
    On today's episode, Jon sits down with Kevin Harri
    4/8/2020
    54:26

Are You Real

Jon Fuller is on a mission to be a true example of Christ in his life and in his work. He introduces you to men and women of faith who have walked different paths to find a true Christianity that they live out each and every day. Some paths have been bumpy and filled with debris, but through it all, grace and faith have been a sustaining force in the lives of these men. You won't find any fake and phoney Christianity here.....just real people with a heart for God and living out His call on their lives. Join us for new episodes each week. We'd love it if you'd share the show with other men of faith who need support and encouragement along their journey.

