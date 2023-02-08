About WTKG 1230 AM - talk radio

About WTKG 1230 AM - talk radio

About WTKG 1230 AM - talk radio

(0)

WTKG specializes in talk radio, offering a robust lineup of both local and syndicated programs that tackle topics ranging from politics and current events to personal finance and lifestyle. Popular shows include The Jesse Kelly Show, Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis, and The Ramsey Show. These programs deliver thought-provoking content that keeps listeners informed and entertained.



In addition to its talk shows, WTKG provides regular news updates and weather forecasts, ensuring that listeners stay up-to-date with both local and national events.



WTKG is a key destination for sports fans, providing live broadcasts that connect listeners to their favorite teams and events. The station proudly airs games for the Central Michigan University Chippewas, giving fans front-row access to the excitement of one of Michigan’s top collegiate teams.



Beyond local coverage, WTKG extends its sports offerings to include NCAA games, bringing the thrill of national collegiate competitions directly to its audience. Whether you’re following the Chippewas or tuning in for broader NCAA action, WTKG ensures you never miss a moment.

