About 94.7 WDSD

About 94.7 WDSD

About 94.7 WDSD

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94.7 WDSD is Delaware's leading country music station, playing today's top country hits. Based in Delaware and part of iHeartRadio, WDSD features shows like The Bobby Bones Show, Christa Cooper, Whiskey & Randy, and After MidNite with Granger Smith. The station offers a blend of live music, talk segments, podcasts, and live updates on traffic and weather. Additionally, WDSD covers Delaware State college and high school sports, making it a go-to station for both country music lovers and local sports enthusiasts.

