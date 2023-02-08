About WB81Radio.com

About WB81Radio.com

About WB81Radio.com

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Welcome to WB81Radio.com! Where the music never gets old… The biggest hits, unforgettable memories, and all the magic of the eighties! From Monday to Friday, start your day with Time Machine, followed by Golden Workday and a Simply Oldies selection packed with timeless classics. And when the weekend arrives, it’s time for the shows! Enjoy Fréquence Dance, Power Dance, Mega 80 Mix Radio Show, Fan de Funk, Funk Anthology, and many more great radio experiences! Classic hits, funk, dance, unforgettable music and, above all… the ultimate trip back in time. WB81Radio.com — Simply Oldies… The Magic of the ’80s!

