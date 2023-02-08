About The River 94.9 FM

About The River 94.9 FM

About The River 94.9 FM

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94.9 The River, based in Boise, Idaho, is a renowned radio station offering a mix of diverse music and community-oriented programming. Serving Boise and the surrounding region, 94.9 The River brings listeners a broad selection of adult alternative music, featuring indie, folk, rock, and local artists, appealing to a wide range of musical preferences.



In addition to its music offerings, the station provides sports coverage, including broadcasts of Northwestern State University athletics and select NCAA events, making it a go-to station for college sports fans. Popular shows like ""River Mornings with Melissa,"" ""Acoustic Cafe,"" and ""The Other Studio"" offer unique musical experiences, live sessions, and community insights, solidifying its position as a cultural touchstone in Boise.



As part of Lotus Communications, 94.9 The River can be heard on 94.9 FM or streamed online, making it a favorite among listeners in Idaho who appreciate a blend of music, local engagement, and college sports coverage.

