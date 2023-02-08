About 96.1 The Game

About 96.1 The Game

About 96.1 The Game

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96.1 The Game, officially WMAX-FM, is a prominent sports radio station based in Holland, Michigan, serving the Grand Rapids metropolitan area and much of West Michigan.



As ""West Michigan's Home For Sports,"" 96.1 The Game offers a comprehensive sports format that includes live broadcasts, sports talk shows, and coverage of local and national sporting events. The station features popular syndicated programs such as ""The Dan Patrick Show,"" ""The Herd with Colin Cowherd,"" and ""The Odd Couple,"" providing listeners with expert analysis and engaging discussions on various sports topics.



In addition to syndicated content, 96.1 The Game produces local programming, including ""X's and Bro's"" hosted by Anthony Bellino and ""The Huge Show"" with Bill Simonson, focusing on Michigan sports and engaging the local community.



The station also serves as the West Michigan affiliate for the Detroit Pistons (NBA), Detroit Red Wings (NHL), and Detroit Tigers (MLB), providing live game broadcasts and comprehensive coverage of these teams.



