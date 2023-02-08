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Satire Rock City

AlternativeClassic RockRock
Satire Rock City
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About Satire Rock City
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All musical things sarcastic, ironic, cynical, and funny.

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EnglishEscondidoCaliforniaUSAAlternativeClassic RockRock
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