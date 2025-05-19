Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN
Classic Rock
Hard Rock
Heavy Metal
Rock
Playing now
ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN
Similar Stations
KBDZ - Classic Rock 93.1
Perryville MO, Classic Rock
WCSX - Detroit's Classic Rock 94.7 FM
Birmingham, Classic Rock
Classic Rock Legends Radio
Classic Rock, Rock
70's Rock - HitsRadio
Classic Rock, Rock
Radio Shadow Deep Tracks
Denver, Classic Rock, Rock
Virgin Rock 70
Milan, 70s, Classic Rock
101 WRIF
Detroit, Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
Grateful Dead Radio
Allentown, Classic Rock
WOYS - Oyster Radio 100.5 FM
Apalachicola FL, Classic Rock
WDST - Radio Woodstock 100.1
Woodstock NY, Classic Rock
Metal Shop
Camas WA, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
GDRADIO - Grateful Dead Radio
New York City, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, Classic Rock
WDRV - The Drive 97.1 FM Chicago's Classic
Chicago, Classic Rock
Classic Rock 109
Toronto, Classic Rock
181.fm - The Eagle
Waynesboro, Classic Rock, Rock
About ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN
(26)
Station website
German
Mannheim
Baden-Wuerttemberg
Germany
Classic Rock
Hard Rock
Heavy Metal
Rock
Listen to ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN, KBDZ - Classic Rock 93.1 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN: Podcasts in Family
Darryl Morris Weekly
Comedy
Craig Pilling Podcast
Comedy, Music
ROCK TOP TEN - Der Podcast für echte Rockfans
Music, Society & Culture, Music Commentary, Music History
Punctul pe Știri cu Magda Grădinaru
News, News Commentary
Morning Glory, cu Răzvan Exarhu
Music
Rock FM
Music, Music Interviews
Adam's Podcat
Comedy, Music
The Rock FM Breakfast Show
The Hywel and Jamie Breakfast Podcast
Comedy
The LOL with Tim Shaw Podcast
El Renegado
Music, Society & Culture
Nacional guitarras. En la tierra de las seis cuerdas
Music, Music Commentary, Music History
Un lugar con parlantes
Music, Society & Culture
Las mafiosas
News, Society & Culture, Entertainment News, Personal Journals
Alerta urgente
Comedy, News, Society & Culture, Entertainment News
ROCK FM ROCKLEGENDEN: Stations in Family
ROCK FM GUNS N' ROSES
Mannheim, 80s, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
ROCK FM INDIE-ROCK
Mannheim, Grunge, Indie, Rock
ROCK FM CLASSIC ROCK
Mannheim, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
ROCK FM KUSCHELROCK
Mannheim, Ballads, Classic Rock, Rock, Soft Rock
ROCK FM 2000ER ROCK
Mannheim, 2000s, Alternative, Rock
ROCK FM ROCK PARTY
Mannheim, Classic Rock, Garage Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
ROCK FM CHRISTMAS ROCK
Mannheim, Classic Rock, Rock
ROCK FM METAL
Mannheim, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Rock
ROCK FM ALTERNATIVE
Mannheim, Alternative, Grunge, Indie, Rock
ROCK FM NUR MUSIK
Mannheim, Alternative, Grunge, Hard Rock, Rock
ROCK FM ROLLING STONES
Mannheim, 60s, Blues, Rock
ROCK FM DEUTSCHROCK
Mannheim, German Rock, Rock
ROCK FM 90er ROCK
Mannheim, 90s, Classic Rock, Grunge, Rock
ROCK FM 80s ROCK
Mannheim, 80s, Classic Rock, Rock
More stations from Baden-Wuerttemberg
SWR3
Baden-Baden, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
SWR1 Baden-Württemberg
Stuttgart, Hits, Pop
bigFM Oldschool Rap & Hip-Hop
Stuttgart, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
bigFM
Stuttgart, Hip Hop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ENERGY Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Pop
SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart
Stuttgart, Classical, German Folklore, Oldies, Schlager
bigFM Turn UP
Stuttgart, Club, Dance
bigFM House Beats
Stuttgart, Dance, Deep House, House, Techno
bigFM Latin Beats
Stuttgart, Latin, Merengue, Salsa, Samba
SWR Aktuell
Stuttgart, Talk
DASDING
Baden-Baden, Alternative, Electro, Pop
SUNSHINE LIVE
Mannheim, Club, Dance, Electro, Electronica
bigFM US Rap & Hip-Hop
Stuttgart, Hip Hop, Rap
bigFM Balkan
Stuttgart, Albanian Music, Balkan Music, Greek Music
remix
Heilbronn, Electro
bigFM EDM & Progressive
Stuttgart, Dance, Electro, Progressive House, Techno
BLUESCLUB
Karlsruhe, Blues
bigFM Party
Stuttgart, Club, Dance, Pop
Schwarzwaldradio
Offenburg, Classic Rock, Oldies, Pop
Hitradio antenne 1
Stuttgart, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
bigFM Mashup
Stuttgart, Dance, Electro, Pop
DroptechRadio
Steinheim, Electro, House, Top 40 & Charts
bigFM Hip-Hop Radio
Stuttgart, Hip Hop, Rap, R'n'B
bigFM Charts
Stuttgart, Charts, Mainstream, Pop, Top 40
die neue welle
Karlsruhe, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Zappa Stream Radio
Pfinztal, Rock
SUNSHINE LIVE - EDM
Mannheim, Club, Electro, Electronica, House
soundsystem
Konstanz, Electro
bigFM Dance Radio
Stuttgart, Dance, Electro, House, Techno
Radio Regenbogen Rhein-Neckar
Mannheim, 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40
Top podcasts
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Unicorn Girl
News, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
The Daily
News, Daily News
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Comedy, Sports
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
News, True Crime
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
Finding Peak [Formerly The Ryan Hanley Show]
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pitch Me Podcast
Business, Marketing
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
The Ryan Leak Podcast
Business
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Management
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Binge Cases: Doctor's Orders
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.23.3
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/21/2025 - 7:30:54 PM