About Rhythm98 WTHM-DB Miami

About Rhythm98 WTHM-DB Miami

About Rhythm98 WTHM-DB Miami

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Welcome to Rhythm 98! The Pulse of the Past. The Frequency of the Future. From the basslines bumpin’ down the streets of Miami to the beat of the late-night block parties that never die, Rhythm 98 is where the heartbeat of Miami lives loud and proud. Spinning the soundtrack of a city that never sleeps—Freestyle fire, booty-shakin’ Bass, golden-era Hip Hop, electric grooves, and disco dreams—all riding that high-voltage energy only Miami can bring. But this story started decades ago. Originally broadcasting from 1984 to 1987 as WTHM 98.3 FM, Rhythm 98 was more than just a radio station—it was a cultural force that moved bodies, shaped identities, and defined an era. For Miami in the ’80s, that frequency wasn’t just on the dial—it was in the streets, in the soul, and thumping through speakers and subwoofers in cars, at block parties, and on every corner. The bass hit hard, the sound systems stayed loud, and the city moved to the rhythm. When the signal went silent, a piece of Miami’s soul vanished with it. Now revived and reimagined, Rhythm 98 returns not as a replica, but as a movement—a bridge between then and now, between cassette tape kids and streaming-era dreamers. This ain’t background noise. This is culture on full blast. 808s hit hard, synths shimmer like heat waves, and every drop takes you higher. Rhythm 98 celebrates the DJs, the dancers, the sound systems in the trunks, and the soul in every spinback. Where the Rhythm of Miami Lives — more than just a station, it’s a movement!

