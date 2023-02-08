About OTR - Old Timer Radio

About OTR - Old Timer Radio

About OTR - Old Timer Radio

(0)

Sit in your old rocking chair (or present-day recliner) and listen to Old Timer Radio! Old Timer Radio (also known as OTR) transports you through the decades to the Golden Age of Radio (also known as the old-time radio or the OTR era). Long before the chaos of present day and the clutter of hundreds of streaming services and satellite radio, things moved a little slower. Times were simpler. And entertainment encouraged theater of the mind! With the birth of commercial radio broadcasting in the early 1920s, before the advent of television sets, over the air AM/FM radio was the very first broadcast medium. Harken back to the day when families would gather to listen to their one home radio every night. All the classics are here, on Old Timer Radio, including old time radio plays, mystery serials, soap operas, quiz shows, talent shows, daytime and evening variety hours, situation comedies, children's shows, superhero stories, action and adventure and even thriller, science fiction and horror radio dramas... and so much more. Broadcasting all OTR and spoken word, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!

