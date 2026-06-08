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ON Classic Rock
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ON Classic Rock
Rock
Oldies
Hard Rock
Classic Rock
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ON Classic Rock
About ON Classic Rock
About ON Classic Rock
About ON Classic Rock
(101)
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German
Hof
Bavaria
Germany
Rock
Oldies
Hard Rock
Classic Rock
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ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Hits, Pop
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ROCK ANTENNE - Classic Perlen
Ismaning, Classic Rock
RT1 FUNK
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ROCK ANTENNE - Heavy Metal
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60er Hits - von 80er 90er OLDIE ANTENNE
Ismaning, Oldies, 60s
Beats Radio
Augsburg, Electro, House, Deep House
Klassik Radio
Augsburg, Classical
ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits
Ismaning, 80s
Radio Heimatmelodie
Regensburg, Schlager, German Folklore
Absolut relax
Munich, Lounge, Chillout
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trance
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CHILLOUT ANTENNE von ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Electro, Chillout
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Absolut CLASSICS
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Sunflower Promotion - Discofox & Schlager
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TOWER TOWN Classic Rock
Classic Rock
ROCK ANTENNE - 90er Rock
Ismaning, Alternative, 90s, Rock
RT1 DANCE HITS
Augsburg, Electro
ROCK ANTENNE
Ismaning, Rock, Hard Rock, Classic Rock
ANTENNE BAYERN - Party Hits
Ismaning, Hits, Top 40, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ANTENNE BAYERN - Oktoberfest Hits
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ANTENNE BAYERN - Sommer Hits
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ON Classic Rock : Stations in Family
ON Classic Rock : Stations in Family
ON Classic Rock : Stations in Family
ON 60s
Hof, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
ON Heavy Metal
Hof, Metalcore, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
ON New Wave
Hof, Alternative, New Wave, 80s
ON Reggae
Hof, Reggaeton, Reggae, Dancehall
ON Blues
Hof, Blues, Jazz
ON Techno
Hof, Progressive House, Techno, Electro, House
ON Radio
Hof, Hits, Oldies, Pop, Charts
ON 50s
Hof, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
ON Gold
Hof, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
ON Evergreens
Hof, Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, 80s
ON Love
Hof, Ambient, Pop, Ballads
ON Soft Pop
Hof, Pop, Ballads
ON Lounge
Hof, Lounge, Chillout, Easy Listening
ON Latin
Hof, Salsa, Latin
ON Deutsch Rock
Hof, German Rock, Rock
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