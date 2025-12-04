Open app
Discover Prime
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Discover Prime
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Comedy
Sports
News
Society & Culture
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
No advertising. More Prime.
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
KZSC Streaming
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
KZSC Streaming
News
Talk
Playing now
KZSC Streaming
About KZSC Streaming
(0)
Station website
English
Santa Cruz
California
USA
Talk
News
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.8.10
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/18/2026 - 1:12:50 AM
A company from
More stations from California
KIRN - Radio Iran 670 AM
Los Angeles, Talk
Radio Hamrah 100.3 FM HD3
Los Angeles, Talk, Pop
KCBS All News 106.9 FM and 740 AM
San Francisco, Talk
KNBR 104.5 / 680 AM
San Francisco
KCSM Jazz 91.1
San Mateo, Jazz
KWKW - Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
Los Angeles
Steve Fox Old School
70s, R'n'B, Hip Hop, Soul
89.3 KPCC
Los Angeles
El Show de Piolín
Los Angeles
KWFN - 97.3 The Fan
San Diego, Talk
KPFA 94.1 FM Berkeley
Berkeley, Talk, Pop
KVNR Little Saigon Radio 1480 AM
Santa Ana, Talk
KLAX-FM - La Raza 97.9 FM
East Los Angeles CA, Latin
KMJ - 580 AM
Fresno
Chilltrax
San Francisco, Easy Listening, Chillout
KSDS - Jazz 88.3 San Diego FM
San Diego, Jazz
Mihan TV
Mission Viejo
KZSF - La Kaliente 1370 AM
San José, Latin
KJLH - Radio Free 102.3 FM
Compton, R'n'B
KQED Public Radio
San Francisco
KALW - 91.7 FM
San Francisco, Talk
KNX News 97.1 FM
Los Angeles
KCEA 89.1 FM
Atherton, Swing, Oldies
KLAA Angels Radio AM 830
Los Angeles
Shirley & Spinoza Radio
San Francisco, Chillout, Electro, Pop
KOST 103.5
Los Angeles, Hits
Classical KUSC
Santa Barbara, Classical
KAZN 1300 中文廣播電台
Los Angeles
KXLU 88.9 FM
Los Angeles, Alternative
KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM
Los Angeles, Talk
Top podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Love Trapped
True Crime
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Idiot
Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Rest Is History
History
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)
Business, Entrepreneurship
48 Hours
News, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Pod Save America
News, Politics
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Vault Unlocked
Business, Marketing
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness
Similar Stations
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
New York City, Talk
MSNBC
New York City, Talk
WZRC - 1480 AM
New York City, Talk
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
Detroit, Talk
FOX News
New Orleans, Talk
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Pittsburgh, Talk
WCPT - Chicago's Progressive Talk 820 AM
Chicago, Talk
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
Boston, Talk
KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM
St. Louis MO, Talk
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
Chicago, Talk
WBBM Newsradio 780 AM
Chicago, Talk
KIRN - Radio Iran 670 AM
Los Angeles, Talk
Radio Hamrah 100.3 FM HD3
Los Angeles, Talk, Pop
KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
Seattle WA, Talk
WPHT - Talk Radio Philadelphia 1210 AM
Philadelphia, Talk
Listen to KZSC Streaming, WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
KZSC Streaming
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.