Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKZBQ 93.9 FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KZBQ 93.9 FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KZBQ 93.9 FM

Country
KZBQ 93.9 FM
Playing now
About KZBQ 93.9 FM
(1)

East Idaho's Favorite - it's Country 93.9 KZBQ!

Station website
EnglishPocatelloIdahoUSACountry
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 3:17:27 AM
A company fromMADSACK