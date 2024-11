For talk addicts, KIDO - Idaho's Place To Talk 580 AM, the medium is the best companion. It is ranked no. 1209 on our top list from our listeners.

About KIDO - Idaho's Place To Talk 580 AM

For talk addicts, KIDO - Idaho's Place To Talk 580 AM, the medium is the best companion. It is ranked no. 1209 on our top list from our listeners. The aim of this program is to keep the listeners supplied optimally. On KIDO, despite music one also gets to hear a lot of information about news. The contents of the English program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.