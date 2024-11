KFAR 660 AM, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing talk. It is ranked no. 1767 on our top list from our listeners.

About KFAR 660 AM

KFAR 660 AM, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing talk. It is ranked no. 1767 on our top list from our listeners. This program is the first address of good information. KFAR 660 AM plays an even mix of music and moderations. All information is provided in English.