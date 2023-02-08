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KFHL 91.7 FM

GospelChristian Music
KFHL 91.7 FM
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About KFHL 91.7 FM
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Bakersfield's Christian Talk Radio Station

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EnglishBakersfieldCaliforniaUSAGospelChristian Music
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