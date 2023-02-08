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About Dreams - Slow Jazz For Sleep
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Drift into a world of tranquility with Dreams, where the softest laid-back jazz dissolves worries and melts away stress. Dreams features a luxurious blend of jazz from artists like Keith Jarrett, Bill Evans, Kenny Burrell, Vince Guaraldi and more.
Each hour of music on Dreams is hand-selected, meticulously-curated and artfully-blended from a rare collection of 15,000+ jazz recordings spanning 8 decades. JazzGroove.org is a 100% listener-funded endeavor. Non-commercial and non-profit (Foundation to Advance Jazz EIN 81-1511864).