About Inspir3 Radio

About Inspir3 Radio

About Inspir3 Radio

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Inspir3 Radio is a Greenville, North Carolina uncut Hip-Hop station. We serve Eastern, North Carolina with local news, sports and community events. We bring real music, real stories, and real culture to fans around the world. Inspir3 Radio was created to inspire people with cancer. It was created by DJ Renaldo Creative whom is fighting cancer. The station curates a mix of new and classic chart-topping hits and rare tracks. We celebrate the vibrant genres of R&B, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soca, Afrobeats, Soul, and Funk, and captivating Mix Shows. DONATE OR SUPPORT INSPIR3 RADIO We are a independent radio station and we need your help to keep Inspir3 Radio going. 01. Buy Merch: https://inspir3radio-shop.fourthwall.com/ 02. Buy Magazine: https://www.inspir3radio.com/magazine 03. Donate: https://www.djrenaldo.com/donate 04. Advertise With Us: https://www.inspir3radio.com/ads Our engaging Talk Shows and lively mix shows further enhance the listener experience. Connect with fellow music lovers, share recommendations, and discuss your favorite tracks. Easily find your preferred shows and DJs. Stay updated on music news, trends, and behind-the-scenes stories. Shows include Goddess Is A DJ with Nathassia, Civonnee Ceduction with Civonnee, Love Sessions with Jstone, Grind Hard with DJ Renaldo Creative, Caribbean Vibes with DJ Renaldo Creative, Blues Remix with Cousin Ken, and more. Our mission is to revolutionize the airwaves and redefine music and media consumption. Hip-hop legend Big Gipp from Goodie Mob appeared on the Every Drop Lands" show on Inspir3 Radio. We’ve interviewed Hip-Hop legend Big Gipp from Goodie Mob and featured top bikini model Sarena Banks, who has over 1 million followers. Our station plays today’s hottest artists like GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Lil Durk, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Jstone, Ice China, Big Tootie, Sean Paul, Tati Baby, KenTheMan, Quavo, Ciara, Chris Brown, and many more. Inspir3 Radio Magazine has written official features for icons like Mariah Carey, Common, Nelly, and Black Eyed Peas through Universal Music Enterprises. We’ve also covered Jadakiss, Nas, Aquaman (Warner Bros.), Davido, Lil Mosey, and global brands like Umbro. We spotlight stars and rising talent side by side. From underground heat to chart-topping hits, we cover Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae, Soca, Afrobeats, Southern Soul, and more. Inspir3 Radio is not just a station—it’s a movement and a community. Listeners can join live chats, send song dedications, vote on music charts, and connect with DJs who truly care about the culture. FOR UNSIGNED ARTISTS We proudly support unsigned artists. Our flagship indie show, Chilly Mack In The Morning, airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 AM to 1 PM EST. Artists may send their music to The Grind Hard Mix Show hosted by DJ Renaldo Creative and Tahnika Keyshay. It airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9:00 PM EST. Submit you music to www.djrenaldo.com/submit. Every host on Inspir3 Radio supports independent talent. If your music is dope, you have a home here. Listen live on our radio channel. MAGAZINE Inspir3 Radio Magazine is a high-quality print and digital music magazine. The free online version is available on at inspir3radio.com/blog, and it’s published on Google News, Medium, and Flipboard. and published on Google News, Medium, and Flipboard.

