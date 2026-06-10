Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsHotmix Frenchy
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Hotmix Frenchy
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Hotmix Frenchy

French songs
Hotmix Frenchy
Playing now
About Hotmix Frenchy
(57)

The best of the French variety

Station website
FrenchParisÎle-de-FranceFranceFrench songs
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 2:45:44 AM
A company fromMADSACK