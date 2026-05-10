About Citizens.am (KCAM-DB)

About Citizens.am (KCAM-DB)

About Citizens.am (KCAM-DB)

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Citizens.am (KCAM-DB) is a new nonprofit and community-driven digital radio station committed to providing a truly independent and progressive voice that counters the often biased and corporate influence that pollutes the mainstream news media. We believe that purposeful and systemic social change evolves by exposing people to more diverse perspectives that challenge people's thinking and perceptions about the world we share. These are values we feel are all too absent throughout the for-profit media ecosystem, which is contributing to an epidemic of misinformation, intolerance, and manufactured consent.

