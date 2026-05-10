About WBVP & WMBA Radio

About WBVP & WMBA Radio

About WBVP & WMBA Radio

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A long history with interesting personalities add to the charm of WBVP & WMBA. Many great voices have come out of this studio over the years that continue to make an impact today such as Bob Pompeani, Gene Romano, Jim Merkel, Jim Ladd, Debbie Smith, Dan Dunlap, Mike Romigh, Julie Bologna, Rob Pratte, Al McDowell, Janet Morrow, Kathy Belich, Dave Bernard (Bernardi) aka Dave Justice to name a few. But the most spectacular moment for WBVP was certainly the phone call from then President Ronals Reagan, who spoke on air for the first time after recovering from a gunshot wound in 1981. He was joined for an on-air dialogue with Felts and Pennsylvania Congressman Eugene Atkinson.

