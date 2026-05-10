About 98ROCK

About 98ROCK

About 98ROCK

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98 ROCK Tampa is a radio station based out of Tampa Bay, Florida, featuring a dynamic blend of rock music and sports coverage. Known as "Tampa Bay's Rock Station," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who enjoy the latest rock hits and also crave for sports updates.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the USF Bulls and the Tampa Tarpons. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to 98 ROCK Tampa for the best in rock music and sports coverage. Whether you're getting pumped up for the big game or just need a break from the daily grind, 98 ROCK Tampa has something for everyone. With a mix of classic and current rock hits, along with sports updates, analysis, and commentary, 98 ROCK Tampa is the ultimate destination for music and sports fans in the Tampa Bay area.

