About 750 The Game

About 750 The Game

About 750 The Game

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750 The Game is a popular sports radio station in Portland, Oregon, that is dedicated to providing its listeners with the latest news, scores, and analysis from the world of sports. It is a part of the Alpha Media Group, which operates a network of radio stations across the United States.



750 The Game primarily airs content related to the local sports teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers, the Portland Timbers, and the Oregon Ducks. Listeners can tune in to hear live game broadcasts, player interviews, and analysis from local sports experts. The station also covers national sports news and events, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.



In addition to live sports coverage, 750 The Game also features a range of sports talk shows hosted by experienced broadcasters and analysts. These shows cover a variety of topics related to sports, including breaking news, rumors, and insider information. Some of the popular shows on 750 The Game include The Bald Faced Truth with John Canzano, Dirt and Sprague, and The Sinner and The Saint.



750 The Game is available on the FM radio dial at 102.9 FM and can also be streamed online through the station's website or mobile app. The station also has a presence on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, where it shares breaking news, scores, and other updates with its listeners.



Overall, 750 The Game is a must-listen for sports fans in the Portland area, providing a comprehensive and engaging coverage of local and national sports news and events. With its talented hosts, expert analysis, and live game broadcasts, the station is a great source of information and entertainment for any sports enthusiast.

