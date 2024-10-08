Today’s episode comes from the Your Next Move vault and is a conversation between host Tom Foster, editor at large at Inc and Bea Dixon, co-founder and CEO of the Honey Pot Company, the world’s first plant-based feminine care line, which she sold earlier this year for $380 million.In their conversation, they cover Bea’s journey, which began with inspiration delivered to her in a dream, following your instincts, and raising millions as a black female founder.
51:58
Lessons on pivoting in life and work
On today’s episode host Aisha Bowe talks with Ping Fu, President and CEO of Geomagic, Inc, who is a genuine luminary in the tech sector. In their conversation, they cover Ping’s early childhood in China and her journey to the United States, her groundbreaking work laying the foundation for modern web browsers, and her hard earned wisdom around pivoting -- when it is necessary and what it can teach founders in the long run.
1:05:51
Making Moves That Matter
Today’s episode comes from the Your Next Move vault and is a conversation between Inc. editor-at-large Tom Foster and the co-founder and co-CEO of Harry’s Inc, Jeff Raider. He is also a co-founder of Warby Parker. Their conversation goes deep on topics like brand building, e-commerce, bouncing back after setbacks, and billion dollar valuations.
56:18
How Sephora body care product line Oui the People built such a loyal community
Aisha Bowe talks with Karen Young, CEO and Founder of OUI the People. OUI the People is a body care brand designed around building products that make their customers feel great in their own skin. This episode offers wisdom about how to convert your customer base into a loyal community that builds your brand. Whether it’s building an online community or turning your business into a physical destination for your community, learn what you can learn from your customer base about how best to grow.
52:27
How to Remain Resilient and Relevant Through Challenging Times
Today’s episode comes from the Your Next Move vault and is a conversation between host Bea Dixon, CEO and Founder of the Honey Pot Company, and Chip Conley, founder of Modern Elder Academy -- a concept that inspires people to re-think time and aging so they can be in the best frame of mind as founders. In their conversation, they dig deep on near-death experiences, the psychological precepts that underlie being a founder and developing the wisdom to be a great leader.
