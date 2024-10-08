How to Remain Resilient and Relevant Through Challenging Times

Today’s episode comes from the Your Next Move vault and is a conversation between host Bea Dixon, CEO and Founder of the Honey Pot Company, and Chip Conley, founder of Modern Elder Academy -- a concept that inspires people to re-think time and aging so they can be in the best frame of mind as founders. In their conversation, they dig deep on near-death experiences, the psychological precepts that underlie being a founder and developing the wisdom to be a great leader.