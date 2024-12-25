A Whole Lotta Gold w/ Designer & Watch Collector Georgia Benjamin | Wrist Check Podcast #95

In this episode of the Wrist Check Podcast, we sit down with designer, watch collector, and influencer Georgia Benjamin to explore her incredible journey in the world of horology. Georgia opens up about her first major watch purchase for her 30th birthday and how it sparked her passion for collecting vintage timepieces. She shares insights on being a woman in the watch industry, her obsession with Cartier's rich history and design language, and the stories behind her enviable 30-piece collection. We also dive into the opportunities within fashion watch brands and what it takes to build an authentic voice as a watch influencer. Georgia treats the WCP team to a closer look at four very special gold watches from her collection, each with its own unique backstory. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting your horological journey, this conversation is packed with inspiration, knowledge, and plenty of golden moments. Chapters 00:00 - Intro 01:02 - Wrist Check 04:15 - Georgia's Rolex Cellini 06:43 - How design influenced my collecting 09:24 - Getting a Rolex Day-Date 13:35 - Quickly Becoming a Collector 17:09 - Collecting Vintage Watches 17:52 - Falling For Cartier 20:17 - Becoming an Influencer 23:12 - YSL Watch 25:15 - Whose Doing It Right? 28:02 - Fashion Watches 29:15 - Georgia's Piaget Dancer 31:12 - Hosting Watch Events 32:46 - How are watch brands responding 33:49 - Wearing Watches In The Wild 36:29 - Watch Design Winner 38:33 - Emilio Ballato Watch Stories 41:35 - Los Angeles Watch Community 43:27 - Georgia's Two Tone Rolex DateJust 47:38 - Watch Collecting Mentor 51:30 - Designing A Custom Tudor 52:54 - Outro