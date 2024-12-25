It's A Family Affair w/ Dr. Albert Coombs | Wrist Check Podcast #97
In this special episode of the Wrist Check Podcast, Perri and Rashawn visit the home of Dr. Albert Coombs, founder of the D.C.-based watch collecting group CP Time (Cultured Perspective Time), for an intimate discussion with Dr. Coombs and his son, IV. Together, they explore the family's watch collection, now spanning four generations, and discuss the founding of CP Time as a safe space for people of color to share their love of horology. Dr. Coombs reflects on the group's recent event successes and his role in preserving the tradition of watch collecting within his family. Don't miss this heartfelt conversation about passion, heritage, and community in the world of watches.
A Very Moser Holiday w/ Claudio Terjanian | Wrist Check Podcast #96
This week on Wrist Check Podcast, Perri and Rashawn sit down with Claudio Terjanian, President of Melb Americas and the man representing the avant-garde luxury watch brand H. Moser & Cie. In this engaging episode, Claudio offers a behind-the-scenes look into the world of Moser, showcasing their stunning 2024 novelties and unpacking the philosophy that drives their daring, rule-breaking approach to watchmaking.
The conversation covers the creation and purpose of Moserland, the brand's playful yet innovative customer engagement hub, and Moser's unique position as a disruptive force in the watch industry. Claudio shares insights into the brand's remarkable growth and success, achieved by prioritizing creativity, craftsmanship, and authenticity over conventional norms.
The trio also explores the broader impact of independent watchmakers, the rise of Moser’s cult following, and, of course, the buzz around Mark Zuckerberg’s latest acquisition of a Moser timepiece. Packed with humor, expertise, and passion for horology, this episode is a must-listen for anyone fascinated by the cutting edge of luxury watchmaking.
A Whole Lotta Gold w/ Designer & Watch Collector Georgia Benjamin | Wrist Check Podcast #95
In this episode of the Wrist Check Podcast, we sit down with designer, watch collector, and influencer Georgia Benjamin to explore her incredible journey in the world of horology. Georgia opens up about her first major watch purchase for her 30th birthday and how it sparked her passion for collecting vintage timepieces. She shares insights on being a woman in the watch industry, her obsession with Cartier’s rich history and design language, and the stories behind her enviable 30-piece collection.
We also dive into the opportunities within fashion watch brands and what it takes to build an authentic voice as a watch influencer. Georgia treats the WCP team to a closer look at four very special gold watches from her collection, each with its own unique backstory. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting your horological journey, this conversation is packed with inspiration, knowledge, and plenty of golden moments.
From Collector to Dealer: Cameron Barr’s Secrets to Vintage Watch Hunting | Wrist Check Podcast #94
In this episode of the Wrist Check Podcast, we sit down with Cameron Barr, the visionary founder of Craft & Tailored, to explore his journey from collector to a leading vintage watch dealer. Cameron shares the story of selling his first watch and how it sparked a career in the world of horology. We dive into his insights from a Geneva panel on the transformative role of social media in the watch industry and the shifting dynamics with younger collectors entering the scene.
Cameron also offers a rare glimpse into his personal collection, showcasing stunning timepieces and recounting his adventures traveling the globe in search of rare finds. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a curious newcomer, this episode delivers a masterclass in navigating the vintage watch market and the art of collecting.
Curb Your Enthusiasm | WCP Weekly 11.27.2024
In this episode of Wrist Check Pod, Perri shares highlights from his trip to Geneva, including attending the prestigious GPHG ceremony—an award show celebrating the best in watchmaking—and an insider's tour of Kross Studio's cutting-edge manufacturing and design hub. The crew dives into the watch world's hottest debate: the divisive Royal Oak Concept collaboration between Audemars Piguet and artist Kaws. They also visit Sotheby’s to check out Tom Brady’s incredible "GOAT Collection," set to hit the auction block on December 10th. And, of course, they don’t hold back on their latest beef with Bremont. Tune in for all the horological drama and insider insights!
Welcome to Wrist Check Pod, your go-to weekly podcast hosted by Perri, Ben, and Rashawn – a trio of close friends and avid watch enthusiasts united by a profound appreciation for horology, culture, narrative, art, and design. Our podcast is a celebration of all things timekeeping, bringing you insights into new watch releases, industry updates, and engaging interviews with friends, fellow collectors, and notable purveyors.
New Episodes Twice Each Month on Wednesday's!
Follow us on Instagram @WristCheckPod