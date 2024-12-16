Troian Bellisario is more than just an incredible actress and badass mom, she's an exceptional writer, director, friend, wife, advocate, woman, human, and more.
We talk friendship, Hollywood, parenthood, and womanhood.
Watch Troian star in On Call on Prime January 9th!
15% off your purchase at hippiewater.com CODE: HIPPIESLAPS
--------
1:12:40
WITN x Troian Bellisario
Troian Bellisario is more than just an incredible actress and badass mom, she's an exceptional writer, director, friend, wife, advocate, woman, human, and more.
We talk friendship, Hollywood, parenthood, and womanhood.
Watch Troian star in On Call on Prime January 9th!
15% off your purchase at hippiewater.com CODE: HIPPIESLAPS
--------
1:12:40
WITN x Adele Parks
I love this woman.
Not only is Adele incredible to work with, but she's also a wonderful person and friend. Adele Parks is a world-renowned, multi-million bestselling author of 23 novels!! Yes, you read that right. I was honored to play her beloved characters from her book, Image Of You, twin sisters Anna and Zoe, in her first film adaptation. Our movie is set to premiere next year, and we could not be more thrilled. This is my longest podcast episode to date, and it's simply because we couldn't help it. I don't want to give any more away; you just have to listen...or watch the episode on my YouTube channel!
If you haven't already, get your copy of WOMAN LAST SEEN now because Adele's follow-up novel, TWO DEAD WIVES, comes out on December 26th in the US!!
Find Adele here -
Instagram: @adele_parks
Website: www.adeleparks.com
Facebook: @OfficialAdeleParks
--------
1:40:54
WITN x Karen Tang
I am obsessed with Karen Tang and couldn't be happier to have her on WITN! For those who don't know, Karen is a board certified Gynecologist, surgeon, author, TikTok advice queen, gender and race health advocate, dedicated mama and wife, and so much more! We chat about everything from Karen's origin story to the weirdest questions she's been asked and laugh the whole way through. Don't miss it!
Find Karen here for her upcoming events, her blog, sign up for her newsletter, and more!
Follow her on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook
And keep an eye out for her new book release in May - It's Not Hysteria!
--------
1:21:54
WITN x Sasha Q+A Part 2
Thanks to an incredible flood of thoughtful questions, I released a 2nd Q+A episode. Hopefully, you can bear with me through my "Um's" and discover a few things you didn't know in the next 48 minutes. As always, I'm humbled by your support and love that I get to share these parts of myself with you. If you want to know more about an answer on this episode or have something new in mind, please visit @WomenInTheNudePodcast and comment on my latest post to be featured in the next Q+A.
This episode's questions are brought to you by the lovely...
@JocelynLujan
@Jessica_sap
@Lynn.thr
@Algundia_trauma
@Lisab61220
@Erikmikic
@3milyzslut
@Lauragpaynee
@Wyatrhoades13
@M1ssgrande
@Rahafxart
@Dahnila
Join the conversation. Let's embrace our naked truths, shatter taboos, and create a supportive community of women who uplift and empower one another.
Remember, no topic is off-limits, and no conversation is too bold. Never miss a moment of #WITN by following and subscribing!
Instagram: @womeninthenudepodcast @SashaPieterse
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel to see our on-camera interviews.
Please grace us with your comments, questions, and wisdom using the #womeninthenudepodcast #witn tags! We can't wait to hear from you! Find our show anywhere you get your podcasts! For more info and resources visit our website Womeninthenudepodcast.com
Welcome to Sasha Pieterse's Women In The Nude Podcast, where we're not actually nude, but we do bare it all – not just our bodies, but our experiences, our perspectives, and our truths. Join us as we tackle taboo topics and take on the issues that make some folks squirm.From the complexities of women's health and mental wellness to breaking down gender stereotypes and challenging societal expectations, we're diving deep into the issues that matter most to women. We'll explore the journeys of female entrepreneurs and CEOs, discuss the struggles and joys of motherhood, and shed light on the realities of the entertainment industry. We're also not afraid to get real about sex, relationships, and the expectations placed on women's bodies. We're here to empower and enlighten you with a mix of sharp wit, uplifting spirit, and informative conversations. So join us as we showcase diverse narratives and topics of discussion, and show the world that being a woman is anything but one-dimensional.Find us anywhere you get your podcasts, and follow and subscribe to us on Instagram @womeninthenudepodcast and YouTube @SashaPieterse so you never miss a thing!