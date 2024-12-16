WITN x Sasha Q+A Part 2

Thanks to an incredible flood of thoughtful questions, I released a 2nd Q+A episode. Hopefully, you can bear with me through my "Um's" and discover a few things you didn't know in the next 48 minutes. As always, I'm humbled by your support and love that I get to share these parts of myself with you. If you want to know more about an answer on this episode or have something new in mind, please visit @WomenInTheNudePodcast and comment on my latest post to be featured in the next Q+A. This episode's questions are brought to you by the lovely... @JocelynLujan @Jessica_sap @Lynn.thr @Algundia_trauma @Lisab61220 @Erikmikic @3milyzslut @Lauragpaynee @Wyatrhoades13 @M1ssgrande @Rahafxart @Dahnila Join the conversation. Let's embrace our naked truths, shatter taboos, and create a supportive community of women who uplift and empower one another. Remember, no topic is off-limits, and no conversation is too bold. Never miss a moment of #WITN by following and subscribing! Instagram: ⁠⁠@womeninthenudepodcast⁠⁠ ⁠⁠@SashaPieterse⁠⁠ Subscribe to our ⁠⁠YouTube Channel⁠⁠ to see our on-camera interviews. Please grace us with your comments, questions, and wisdom using the #womeninthenudepodcast #witn tags! We can't wait to hear from you! Find our show anywhere you get your podcasts! For more info and resources visit our website ⁠⁠Womeninthenudepodcast.com ⁠