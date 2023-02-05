WILD is a podcast about growing up … kind of. About those big and small moments that transform us forever. About how sometimes we come out on the other side of ... More
Mount Rushmore, Part 2
Erick and Luna each have epiphanies at Mount Rushmore ... but they aren't necessarily the good kind.
This is part four of a nine-part serialized rom-com for your ears.
The scenes and characters in this episode are inspired by Erick Galindo's life, but it's a fictional story.
What's the wildest thing you've done for love? Share with us at LAist.com/wildlove. You could be featured on the podcast.
Support WILD and other LAist Studios podcasts by donating now at LAist.com/join.
5/9/2023
26:47
The Space Needle
After the biggest fight of their relationship, things get increasingly awkward between Erick and Luna. Especially when they wake up in bed together the morning after the fight.
This is part three of a nine-part serialized rom-com for your ears.
5/2/2023
22:21
Mount Rushmore, Part 1
Erick is excited about a trip to Mt. Rushmore, but he’s upset when one of Luna’s exes crashes the party.
This is part two of a nine-part serialized rom-com for your ears.
4/25/2023
28:29
A Southeast L.A. Rom-Com
Erick Galindo tells Megan Tan a fictional story about the wildest thing he did for love. It's inspired by his life. It all goes back to meeting Luna, a woman from Southeast Los Angeles. She could be the one.
This is part one of a nine-part serialized rom-com for your ears.
Have a WILD love story of your own? Share with us at LAist.com/wildlove. You could be featured on the podcast.
4/18/2023
29:22
WILD Season 2: I Think I'm Falling In Love, Premieres April 18
It's coming! WILD Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, April 18.
This season is all about the wildest things we do for love. It's a nine-part fiction rom-com for your ears. A couple from Southeast L.A. embarks on a road trip adventure across America. Will their relationship survive the trip? Find out on WILD Season 2: I Think I'm Falling In Love.
WILD is a podcast about growing up … kind of. About those big and small moments that transform us forever. About how sometimes we come out on the other side of chaos or adversity with scars, but we come out stronger.
WILD is back for season two. This season, it's all about love with co-hosts Erick Galindo and Megan Tan.
You heard Megan's pandemic love story in season one. This time, Erick tells Megan a fictional love story, inspired by the wildest thing he once did for love. It starts with an invite on a cross-country road trip with the woman who stole his heart. Join Erick and Melinna Bobadilla, Gabrielle Ruiz and Atsuko Okatsuka. Does Erick find his one true love? Find out on WILD Season 2: I Think I’m Falling in Love. Catch new episodes every Tuesday.