Where There's A Will, There's A Wake

A half-salted rim, bare-back & a bum-lift safari.
This looks like a job for me, so everybody just follow me...
Oh yes, it pu-pu-pu-Purgatory Season week 3! And we're joined by BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox, and her BFF Clare Hamilton. They join us from their brand new podcast 'The Teen Commandments'.
Want the episodes ad free AND extra content from Sara Cox and Clare Hamilton, PLUS everything from the Kathy Burke archive? 6 Feet Under steps away from fantasy and rifles through your real funeral tales. Head to wheretheresawilltheresawake.com to subscribe. AND If you've got a story for us, send it over to [email protected]
