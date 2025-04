The Dommetts - Purgatory Season

Next up on Where There's A Will There's A Wake - The Purgatory Season are husband and wife duo, till DEATH do them part, Joel and Hannah Dommett! All the way from the Never Have I Ever podcast, Hannah is in the hosting seat and we hear all about Joel's joke death and who would replace him... *spoiler alert* it might be David Tennant and he might also feature in the episode. Want the episodes ad free AND extra content from Joel and Hannah PLUS everything from the Kathy Burke archive? 6 Feet Under steps away from fantasy and rifles through your real funeral tales. Head to wheretheresawilltheresawake.com to subscribe. AND If you've got a story for us, send it over to [email protected] . A Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices