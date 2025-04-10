Powered by RND
Where There's A Will, There's A Wake
  • David Tennant & Georgia Tennant - Purgatory Season
    Defying Gravity, a Michael Sheen eulogy and putting it gently inside yourself... Were those mini eggs off?  This week on The Purgatory Season are spectacular husband and wife combo Georgia and David Tennant. And they have been purged from 'David Tennant Does A Podcast With'... for your pleasure.   And you can get more from this dynamic duo over on David Tennant Does a Podcast With...https://listen.sonymusic-podcasts.link/xlwsCAUv?at=1010l396Y Want the episodes ad free AND extra content from Sara Cox and Clare Hamilton, PLUS everything from the Kathy Burke archive? 6 Feet Under steps away from fantasy and rifles through your real funeral tales. Head to wheretheresawilltheresawake.com to subscribe. AND If you've got a story for us, send it over to [email protected]. A Sony Music Entertainment production.   Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Sara Cox & Clare Hamilton - Purgatory Season
    A half-salted rim, bare-back & a bum-lift safari. This looks like a job for me, so everybody just follow me... Oh yes, it pu-pu-pu-Purgatory Season week 3! And we're joined by BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox, and her BFF Clare Hamilton. They join us from their brand new podcast 'The Teen Commandments'. Want the episodes ad free AND extra content from Sara Cox and Clare Hamilton, PLUS everything from the Kathy Burke archive? 6 Feet Under steps away from fantasy and rifles through your real funeral tales. Head to wheretheresawilltheresawake.com to subscribe. AND If you've got a story for us, send it over to [email protected]. A Sony Music Entertainment production.   Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Dommetts - Purgatory Season
    Next up on Where There's A Will There's A Wake - The Purgatory Season are husband and wife duo, till DEATH do them part, Joel and Hannah Dommett!  All the way from the Never Have I Ever podcast, Hannah is in the hosting seat and we hear all about Joel's joke death and who would replace him... *spoiler alert* it might be David Tennant and he might also feature in the episode.  Want the episodes ad free AND extra content from Joel and Hannah PLUS everything from the Kathy Burke archive? 6 Feet Under steps away from fantasy and rifles through your real funeral tales. Head to wheretheresawilltheresawake.com to subscribe. AND If you've got a story for us, send it over to [email protected]. A Sony Music Entertainment production.   Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • John Robins & Henry Paker - Purgatory Season
    While you lovely lot wait for your new host, it’s Purgatory Season for the next few weeks here at Where There’s a Will There’s a Wake. 6 Paul Bearer's off Facebook, 1 cremburial and Can you please talk me through the advantages of the Sanyo again please? First up is John Robins, who joins us from his new podcast ‘How do you Cope?’ to send his old friend and fellow comedian Henry Paker to the afterlife. Want the episodes ad free AND extra content from John and Henry PLUS everything from the Kathy Burke archive? 6 Feet Under steps away from fantasy and rifles through your real funeral tales. Head to wheretheresawilltheresawake.com to subscribe. AND If you've got a story for us, send it over to [email protected]. A Sony Music Entertainment production.   Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
About Where There's A Will, There's A Wake

If you could plan your perfect death, what would you do? Join Kathy Burke as she chats to the likes of Dawn French, James Acaster and Jamali Maddix asking them questions like 'how do you want to die?', 'where are you going next?' and of course, 'who gets your prized possessions?'. It's a hilarious, irreverent, dark and sometimes moving podcast where our guests will see their death brought to life as they plan their final day from dawn to dusk and into the afterlife. A Sony Music Entertainment production. Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email [email protected]
