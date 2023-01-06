Welcome to "Where Hope Grows", a podcast curated to celebrate the inspiring stories of ranchers, land stewards, and others working on the frontlines of the rege...
Available Episodes
Let Food Be Thy Medicine
From the main stage of the 2023 What Good Shall I Do conference, this legendary fireside chat explores how our food system became broken and what can be done to rebuild it to a more resilient and nourishing level than ever imagined. Featuring some of the brightest and boldest leaders in the health and nutrition space, this conversation will leave you feeling satiated with hope and a longing to return to your highest functioning form. Reclaiming your health starts with eating foods that nourish your biology and the greater biological system to which we belong. Guests: Kelly LeVeque, Anne Bikle, and Ali Miler This podcast is made possible by the support of Force of Nature Hosted by: Taylor Collins, ROAM Ranch, @roamranch
6/29/2023
1:17:55
Participatory Freedom with Joel Salatin
On this week's iteration of Where Hope Grows, we find ourselves exploring how we arrived at a place of outsourcing our participation in the basic needs for survival with the promise of freedom. But in the recent wakes of COVID, war in Ukraine, and domestic turmoil we see that those who have opted out of participation are the ones most enslaved by the very system that promised liberty. In a lived experience that is crafted in a way that only Joel Salatin can deliver, we find our way back to participating in the fundamental necessities of life! Get ready to reconnect your ecological umbilical to the things that matter most. Guest: Joel Salatin This podcast is made possible by the support of Force of Nature Hosted by: Taylor Collins, ROAM Ranch, @roamranch
6/15/2023
1:16:34
Questions from the Community
On our 1 year anniversary episode of Where Hope Grows, we give some of our loyal listeners an opportunity to field questions to both Katie and Taylor. From topics that range from land, livestock, and liberty, we discuss the honest truth that reigns from our own unique perspective as bison ranchers as well as Co-founders of Force of Nature. Enjoy this unscripted and raw view of the world through an unfiltered lens. Guest: Katie Collins This podcast is made possible by the support of Force of Nature Hosted by: Taylor Collins, ROAM Ranch, @roamranch
6/1/2023
55:57
Everything Happens in Relationship with Kate Kavanaugh
On this week's episode of Where Hope Grows, we are treated to the divine journey of a little bluestem seed. As this seed travels through deep time and space, it quickly learns that nothing in nature happens in isolation. Explore the transformation of matter as our seed changes form, habitat, and purpose. Anchored by a world full of relationships, this tale serves as deeper wisdom which embraces the interconnectedness of life. Beautifully narrated by Kate Kavanaugh and recorded live from the mainstage of our 2023 What Good Shall I Do conference, this talk will leave you showered in the hope of possibility. Guest: Kate Kavanaugh, Mind, Body, and Soil This podcast is made possible by the support of Force of Nature Hosted by: Taylor Collins, ROAM Ranch, @roamranch
5/11/2023
51:38
The Principles of Soil Health with Robby Sansom
On this week's episode of Where Hope Grows, we dive into the 6 key principles of soil health. Demonstrated by the wisdom of Mother Nature, these soil building strategies are applicable in a wide range of settings and are a guiding light for those who are wishing to move towards a more regenerative model. Inspired by the pioneer work of Gabe Brown and Ray Archuleta, these lessons are the foundation for educational workshops at ROAM Ranch as well as a pivotal methodology we reference on a daily basis. Be prepared to see soil in a whole new light! Guest: Robby Sansom This podcast is made possible by the support of Force of Nature Hosted by: Taylor Collins, ROAM Ranch, @roamranch
