Participatory Freedom with Joel Salatin

On this week's iteration of Where Hope Grows, we find ourselves exploring how we arrived at a place of outsourcing our participation in the basic needs for survival with the promise of freedom. But in the recent wakes of COVID, war in Ukraine, and domestic turmoil we see that those who have opted out of participation are the ones most enslaved by the very system that promised liberty. In a lived experience that is crafted in a way that only Joel Salatin can deliver, we find our way back to participating in the fundamental necessities of life! Get ready to reconnect your ecological umbilical to the things that matter most. Guest: Joel Salatin This podcast is made possible by the support of Force of Nature Hosted by: Taylor Collins, ROAM Ranch, @roamranch