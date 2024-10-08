Catholic Curious: Everyday Gals Guide To Christian History with Fr. Peyton Plessala
Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice! If you’ve been blessed by our podcast, we ask you to prayerfully consider supporting us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/whatinthedangheck
Fr. Peyton Plessala's Podcast: Epiphany - Found anywhere you get your podcasts
@heckyescollagen get $25 OFF for new customers with the following link heckyescollagen.com
@zelieandlou Use Code: WHATINTHEDANGHECK for 10% off
www.AscensionPress.com/zelie-and-lou
@thelittlecatholic_ Use Code: Heck20 for 20% off https://www.thelittlecatholic.com/
--------
1:15:51
Prioritizing Your Man + Controversial Baby Sleep Convo
Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice! If you’ve been blessed by our podcast, we ask you to prayerfully consider supporting us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/whatinthedangheck
@thelittlecatholic_ Use Code: Heck20 for 20% off https://www.thelittlecatholic.com/
@saltandlightbysami Use Code HECK10 for 10% off https://saltandlightbysami.com/
@westcoastcatholic Use Code: HECK10 for 10% off https://www.westcoastcatholic.org/shop/
--------
1:12:56
Your Village, Modesty, & Sacrifice vs Suffering
Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice! If you’ve been blessed by our podcast, we ask you to prayerfully consider supporting us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/whatinthedangheck
Grab Your Heck Yes MERCH: https://www.itiswellsfamily.com/product-page/heckyes-corded-crewneck
@heckyescollagen $25 off discount is available for new customers at heckyescollagen.com
@zelieandlou Use Code: DANGHECK10 for 10% off
www.AscensionPress.com/zelie-and-lou
@thelittlecatholic_ Use Code: Heck20 for 20% off https://www.thelittlecatholic.com/
--------
54:34
The Cross in Marriage, Breech Baby, & Good Ole Luce
Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice! If you’ve been blessed by our podcast, we ask you to prayerfully consider supporting us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/whatinthedangheck
Get Meg’s Birth + Beyond Guide HERE! Use Code HECKYES20 for 20% off
@paxrosashop Use Code: HECK10 for 10% off https://www.pax-rosa.com/
@westcoastcatholic Use Code: HECK10 for 10% off https://www.westcoastcatholic.org/shop/
@thelittlecatholic_ Use Code: Heck20 for 20% off https://www.thelittlecatholic.com/
--------
1:02:39
Homemaking Life Hacks
Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice! If you’ve been blessed by our podcast, we ask you to prayerfully consider supporting us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/whatinthedangheck
@saltandlightbysami Use Code HECK10 for 10% off https://saltandlightbysami.com/
@everythingcatholicstore Use Code: HECK for 15% off your entire purchase https://everythingcatholic.com
@thelittlecatholic_ Use Code: Heck20 for 20% off https://www.thelittlecatholic.com/
You’re all thinking it, but we’re the gals who say it. Tune in for your weekly dose of humor, countless heck yes & heck no moments, and our pure love for JC and His Church. What in the dang heck, it’s like you’re hanging with your bffs, creepily eavesdropping, and a girls’ night all wrapped up into two little earbuds.
Make sure to slide into our hotline (312-775-2615), and hit us with YOUR “what in the dang heck” moments! Listen. Laugh. Share.