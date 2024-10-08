Powered by RND
What In The Dang Heck

You’re all thinking it, but we’re the gals who say it. Tune in for your weekly dose of humor, countless heck yes & heck no moments, and our pure love for JC and...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityLeisure

  • Catholic Curious: Everyday Gals Guide To Christian History with Fr. Peyton Plessala
    Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice! If you've been blessed by our podcast, we ask you to prayerfully consider supporting us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/whatinthedangheck   Fr. Peyton Plessala's Podcast: Epiphany - Found anywhere you get your podcasts  
    1:15:51
  • Prioritizing Your Man + Controversial Baby Sleep Convo
    Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice!
    1:12:56
  • Your Village, Modesty, & Sacrifice vs Suffering
    Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice!    
    54:34
  • The Cross in Marriage, Breech Baby, & Good Ole Luce
    Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice! If you've been blessed by our podcast, we ask you to prayerfully consider supporting us on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/whatinthedangheck   Get Meg's Birth + Beyond Guide HERE!
    1:02:39
  • Homemaking Life Hacks
    Ring our HOTLINE at 312-775-2615 and tell us your What In The Dang Heck moment, Heck Yes, Heck No, or ask for some advice!
    53:39

About What In The Dang Heck

You’re all thinking it, but we’re the gals who say it. Tune in for your weekly dose of humor, countless heck yes & heck no moments, and our pure love for JC and His Church. What in the dang heck, it’s like you’re hanging with your bffs, creepily eavesdropping, and a girls’ night all wrapped up into two little earbuds. Make sure to slide into our hotline (‪312-775-2615‬), and hit us with YOUR “what in the dang heck” moments! Listen. Laugh. Share.
