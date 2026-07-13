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Nothing To Wear
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Nothing To Wear

Mamamia Podcasts
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Nothing To Wear
Latest episode

188 episodes

  • Nothing To Wear

    Jules Robinson On Why Australian Sizing Is Broken

    07/07/2026 | 33 mins.
    This week, Jules Robinson the powerhouse entrepreneur behind Figur and Moira Muse joins Leigh to chat everything from the reality of reality TV to building not one, but two fashion businesses all in the midst of Covid.
    They're dive deep into why a woman's body should never be treated as a fleeting fashion trend, building body positivity and the Australian fashion industry's sizing problem. Plus, stay tuned for Boujie to Budget where Jules and Leigh share their ultimate winter wardrobe secrets, featuring a $30 coat steal and the perfect sheer travel cardigan.
    BOUJIE & BUDGET:
    Jules's Item: Winter Coats
    Budget: Big W &me Women's Oversized Cocoon Coat, $30.
    Boujie: Kookaï Elva Coat Dark Charcoal, $480.
    Leigh's Item: Sheer V-neck Cardigans
    Budget: Cotton On Feather Button Cardigan (Porcelain), $49.99.
    Boujie: United Arrows Sheer V-neck Cardigan Washable, $255.
    GET YOUR FASHION FIX:
    Watch us on YouTube here.
    Follow us on Instagram & TikTok: @nothingtowearpod
    Shop the Pod: Sign up to the Nothing To Wear Newsletter to see all the products mentioned plus more, delivered straight to your inbox after every episode.
    Feedback? We're listening! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
    CREDITS:
    Hosts: Leigh Campbell
    Guest: Jules Robinson
    Producer: Talissa Bazaz, Ella Maitland & Zara Sengstock
    Audio Producer: Scott Stronach
    Video Producer: Artemi Kokkaris
    Just so you know—some of the product links in these notes are affiliate links, which means we might earn a small commission if you buy through them. It doesn’t cost you anything extra, and it helps support the show. Happy shopping!
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Nothing To Wear

    Zendaya, Harry Styles & Hailey Bieber: Who Is Actually Dressing Your Fave Celebs?

    06/30/2026 | 40 mins.
    From the genius minds orchestrating Margot Robbies method dressing and Zoe Kravtiz effortlessly cool street style, to the absolute power a stylist holds in defining a rising star's look, we're uncovering who is actually behind your favourite fashion moments.
    Tam and Lucinda are also bringing our attention to H&M's highly anticipated capsule collaboration with WARDROBE.NYC, the new no-fee resale app hitting Australia, and why Harry Styles' new "corporate-adjacent" tour wardrobe is sparking major internet debate.
    Then, Tam has tracked down the ultimate Mary-Kate Olsen-inspired satin flats (starting at just $54!), and Lucinda brings her top lace camisole picks perfect for elevated winter layering or your next date night.
    BOUJIE TO BUDGET:
    Tam's Pick: Satin Flats
    Budget: M&S Satin Flat Ballet Pumps, $54.
    Midrange: LilySilk Serena Silk Leather Loafers, $206.
    Boujie: Loeffler Randall Emery Satin Ballet With Anklet, $565.
    Lucinda's Pick: Lace Camisole Tops
    Budget: Dazie Camille Lace Top, $41.99.
    Midrange: Zara ZW Collection embroidered camisole top, $119.
    Boujie: Faithful, Adnina lace-trimmed recycled-satin top, $190.
    GET YOUR FASHION FIX:
    Watch us on YouTube: This episode goes live at 8pm tonight!
    Follow us on Instagram & TikTok: @nothingtowearpod
    Shop the Pod: Sign up to the Nothing To Wear Newsletter to see all the products mentioned plus more, delivered straight to your inbox after every episode.
    Feedback? We’re listening! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
    CREDITS:
    Hosts: Lucinda Pikkat & Tamara Holland
    Producer: Talissa Bazaz, Ella Maitland & Zara Sengstock
    Audio Producer: Scott Stronach
    Video Producer: Artemi Kokkaris
    Just so you know—some of the product links in these notes are affiliate links, which means we might earn a small commission if you buy through them. It doesn’t cost you anything extra, and it helps support the show. Happy shopping!
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Nothing To Wear

    Freezing Mornings To Date Night: A Stylist Answers Your Winter Wardrobe S.O.S

    06/23/2026 | 44 mins.
    Mastering your winter wardrobe capsule is easy when you have an expert personal stylist in your corner. Lucinda is joined by friend of the pod, stylist, and tech founder Tina Abeysekara to completely reinvent your seasonal style. From packing a week’s worth of European holiday looks into a single hand luggage bag to mastering the viral 'wrong shoe theory,' Tina is sharing the ultimate insider styling secrets straight from LA. Plus, the girls dive deep into her enviable wardrobe, unveiling everything from her boldest lace pants to the story behind a gorgeous vintage Chanel grail found on the streets of Japan.
    Then, it’s an SOS wardrobe rescue as Lucinda and Tina tackle your styling questions. They’re breaking down exactly how to layer summer slip dresses for freezing winter days, how to look effortlessly chic at kids' Saturday morning sport (hint: it's time to ditch the basic leggings), and the ultimate secret to tailoring your pants so your favourite loafers don't look clunky.
    Plus - Mamamia is having it's very own EOFY sale! Support independent women’s media and get our biggest offer of the year. Subscribe here for 30% off your annual Mamamia subscription. Code applied at the checkout. Offer ends June 30.
    BOUJIE TO BUDGET:
    Lucinda's Pick: Pillbox Hats
    Budget: NA-KD Black Wool Pill Hat, $34.97 (down from $69.95).
    Mid-Range: ASOS Felt Pillbox Hat, $55.
    Boujie: Lack of Color Pillbox Hat, $129.
    Tina's Picks: Seasonal Staples
    Budget: Uniqlo C Smooth Cotton Crew Neck Sweater, $59.90.
    Mid-Range: Maku The Label Oversized Graphic Tees, $99.
    Boujie: The Second Occasion Darby Trench Coat, $549.
    GET YOUR FASHION FIX:
    Watch us on YouTube.
    Follow us on Instagram & TikTok: @nothingtowearpod
    Shop the Pod: Sign up to the Nothing To Wear Newsletter to see all the products mentioned plus more, delivered straight to your inbox after every episode.
    Feedback? We’re listening! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
    CREDITS:
    Host: Lucinda Pikkat
    Guest: Tina Abeysekara
    Producers: Talissa Bazaz, Ella Maitland & Zara Sengstock
    Audio Producer: Jacob Round
    Video Producer: Artemi Kokkaris
    Just so you know, some of the product links in these notes are affiliate links, which means we might earn a small commission if you buy through them. It doesn’t cost you anything extra, and it helps support the show. Happy shopping!
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Nothing To Wear

    Your Official EOFY Sales Guide & Our 3 Favourite Loafers To Add To Cart

    06/16/2026 | 38 mins.
    The End Of Financial Year sales are here, if your feed is chaos, and your credit card is nervous... Lucinda and Tam are here to help!
    We're diving into the mid-year fashion frenzy, the EOFY sales, but before you tap your card on anything, they're staging a full wardrobe intervention. Shop smarter, reset your winter wardrobe, and sidestep the buyer's remorse spiral.
    Consider this your permission slip to browse, plan and buy smarter not harder!
    Plus - Mamamia is having it's very own EOFY sale! Support independent women’s media and get our biggest offer of the year. Subscribe here for 30% off your annual Mamamia subscription. Code applied at the checkout. Offer ends June 30.
    BOUJIE TO BUDGET:
    Tam's Pick: Boxy denim jackets
    Budget: Mid Blue Wash Oversized Classic Denim Jacket, $120.
    Midrange: Nakedvice The Maxwell Blue Denim Jacket, $199.95.
    Boujie: Henne Sophia Jacket, $289.
    Lucinda's Pick: ‘lived in’ loafers: pleated/ruched side detailing
    Budget: Wildfire Casper Loafer, $50.
    Midrange: Tony Bianco Libby Black Vintage, $219.95.
    Boujie: Alias Mae Ivana Loafers, $249.95.
    GET YOUR FASHION FIX:
    Watch us on YouTube.
    Follow us on Instagram & TikTok: @nothingtowearpod
    Shop the Pod: Sign up to the Nothing To Wear Newsletter to see all the products mentioned plus more, delivered straight to your inbox after every episode.
    Feedback? We’re listening! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
    CREDITS:
    Hosts: Lucinda Pikkat & Tamara Holland
    Producers: Talissa Bazaz, Ella Maitland & Zara Sengstock
    Audio Producer: Jacob Round
    Video Producer: Artemi Kokkaris
    Just so you know, some of the product links in these notes are affiliate links, which means we might earn a small commission if you buy through them. It doesn’t cost you anything extra, and it helps support the show. Happy shopping!
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Nothing To Wear

    The Mid-Range Brands We're Loving This Season

    06/09/2026 | 31 mins.
    If you’ve ever looked at a wacky fashion trend online and thought, “Who on earth is actually wearing that in real life?” meet Annaliese Todd. As Mamamia’s resident lifestyle journalist, Annaliese is the brave soul who takes the internet’s most polarising style trends and tests them out in the office. (Yes, including wearing actual soccer boots and one-legged jeans to work).
    This week, Leigh is sitting down with the self-proclaimed "Cozzie Livs Queen" to chat about how to shop on a budget without sacrificing style, how navigating a divorce completely reinvented her wardrobe, and why she's entirely unfazed by Gen Z TikTok trolls.
    Plus, the duo are breaking down a genius End of Financial Year tax hack and Leigh attempts some fashion exposure therapy to help Annaliese overcome her ultimate style fear: the winter scarf.
    EVERYTHING MENTIONED:
    Read Annaliese's article here.
    BOUJIE TO BUDGET:
    Annaliese's Item: Work Bags
    Budget: Target Large Work Tote Bag - Chocolate, $35.
    Mid-Range: & Other Stories Suede Tote Bag, $299.
    Boujie: July Juliette Suede Work Tote, $495.
    Leigh's Item: Winter Scarves
    Budget: Token Check Cosy Oversized Knit Scarf Multi, $30.
    Mid-Range: VRG GRL Jude Knit Scarf, $89.
    Boujie: ACNE Studio Multicolor Mohair Checked Scarf, $560.
    GET YOUR FASHION FIX:
    Watch all our Nothing To Wear content on YouTube here!
    Follow us on Instagram & TikTok: @nothingtowearpod
    Shop the Pod: Sign up to the Nothing To Wear Newsletter to see all the products mentioned plus more, delivered straight to your inbox after every episode.
    Feedback? We’re listening! Email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au
    CREDITS:
    Hosts: Leigh Campbell
    Guest: Annaliese Todd
    Producer: Ella Maitland & Zara Sengstock
    Audio Producer: Tegan Sadler
    Video Producer: Artemi Kokkaris
    Just so you know—some of the product links in these notes are affiliate links, which means we might earn a small commission if you buy through them. It doesn’t cost you anything extra, and it helps support the show. Happy shopping!
    Mamamia acknowledges the traditional owners of the land on which we have recorded this podcast.
    Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Nothing To Wear
The show that knows the right outfit has the power to transform your mood and your confidence. Hosted by Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell and the style collective, women of all shapes, ages and styles will help you figure out what to buy, how to wear it and how to feel great in it. No topic is off limits. If you can wear it, we will talk about it.
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