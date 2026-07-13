Mastering your winter wardrobe capsule is easy when you have an expert personal stylist in your corner. Lucinda is joined by friend of the pod, stylist, and tech founder Tina Abeysekara to completely reinvent your seasonal style. From packing a week’s worth of European holiday looks into a single hand luggage bag to mastering the viral 'wrong shoe theory,' Tina is sharing the ultimate insider styling secrets straight from LA. Plus, the girls dive deep into her enviable wardrobe, unveiling everything from her boldest lace pants to the story behind a gorgeous vintage Chanel grail found on the streets of Japan.

Then, it’s an SOS wardrobe rescue as Lucinda and Tina tackle your styling questions. They’re breaking down exactly how to layer summer slip dresses for freezing winter days, how to look effortlessly chic at kids' Saturday morning sport (hint: it's time to ditch the basic leggings), and the ultimate secret to tailoring your pants so your favourite loafers don't look clunky.

Plus - Mamamia is having it's very own EOFY sale! Support independent women’s media and get our biggest offer of the year. Subscribe here for 30% off your annual Mamamia subscription. Code applied at the checkout. Offer ends June 30.

BOUJIE TO BUDGET:

Lucinda's Pick: Pillbox Hats

Budget: NA-KD Black Wool Pill Hat, $34.97 (down from $69.95).

Mid-Range: ASOS Felt Pillbox Hat, $55.

Boujie: Lack of Color Pillbox Hat, $129.

Tina's Picks: Seasonal Staples

Budget: Uniqlo C Smooth Cotton Crew Neck Sweater, $59.90.

Mid-Range: Maku The Label Oversized Graphic Tees, $99.

Boujie: The Second Occasion Darby Trench Coat, $549.

GET YOUR FASHION FIX:

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CREDITS:

Host: Lucinda Pikkat

Guest: Tina Abeysekara

Producers: Talissa Bazaz, Ella Maitland & Zara Sengstock

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Video Producer: Artemi Kokkaris

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