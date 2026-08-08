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VSO Talk Radio

Eric Segundo, Christian DiLuzio, Jesus Pereria
Government
VSO Talk Radio
Latest episode

170 episodes

  • VSO Talk Radio

    VA News, Claim Sharks Face Federal Law Violation, and more

    08/08/2026 | 55 mins.
  • VSO Talk Radio

    Why Meet with Your Veterans Service Officer?

    07/25/2026 | 55 mins.
  • VSO Talk Radio

    Your VA Benefits Checkup: Benefits You May Be Missing in 2026

    07/18/2026 | 55 mins.
    In the episode we discuss some of the most commonly overlooked VA and Massachusetts veterans benefits.
  • VSO Talk Radio

    Promises Made, Promises Kept? The Future of Veterans’ Benefits

    07/11/2026 | 55 mins.
    This week on VSO Talk Radio, we discuss the proposed Massachusetts OVA budget cuts, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, and what these issues could mean for veterans, their families, and the benefits they’ve earned.
  • VSO Talk Radio

    Taken Care of Veterans Act & New Foreclosure Prevention Program

    06/27/2026 | 55 mins.
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About VSO Talk Radio
VSO Talk Radio Is a Show That Connects Veterans, Active-Duty Military, National Guard, Family Members, and Spouses with Information and Services Available to them on The State and Federal Level. Each Show Will Provide Information Related To Military Service, VA Benefits, State Benefits, Housing and Education, As Well As In depth Interviews, Special Guests Appearances, and One Of A Kind Prospective On Veterans Issues.
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