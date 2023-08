We're Going There with Bianca Olthoff

Ep 119: Finding Your Uniqueness, Principles Of Success and Harnessing Self-Discipline with Rory Vaden

Ep 119: Finding Your Uniqueness, Principles Of Success and Harnessing Self-Discipline with Rory Vaden

Do you have something special to offer the world? Are you wondering how you can live a life of impact? Is self-discipline something you wrestle with? Greatness isn't made overnight, it's built over time, and Rory Vaden has some useful principles that can help you get there. In this conversation, we talk about: Our God given individuality The power of self-discipline The importance of gaining clarity and having vision for your life Making the right choices daily and the long-term impact Rory is an author, speaker and visionary who helps people create strong personal brands. He talks about the power of finding our uniqueness and embracing how God made you. Rory reminds us of the importance of self-discipline and how it is a tool that can help us create the life we want to live. Throughout this podcast, we talk about having vision and goals for your life, and how it can bring clarity in our pursuit of success. As you listen, I hope you're taking notes and getting ready to apply this incredible advice from Rory, because it really can help you become a greater version of yourself. You're wonderfully and fearfully made, never forget that! RESOURCES/LINKS Guest聽 Rory Vaden Rory's Books Rory on The Jasmine Star Show: How to Discover Your Uniqueness and Gain the Recognition You Deserve with Rory Vaden聽聽 Learn more about Rory Vaden at: freebrandcall.com/biancaolthoff How To Multiply Your Time | Rory Vaden TedTalk Quotables Easy short-term choices lead to difficult long-term consequences. Difficult short-term choices lead to easy long-term consequences. Procrastination and indulgence are really nothing more than creditors that charge us interest. The shortest most guaranteed path to greatness is to do the things you know you should be doing even when you don't feel like doing them. The amount of our endurance is directly proportionate to the clarity of our vision. Discipline goes dormant in the absence of a dream. Success is never owned, it's rented, and the rent is due every day.