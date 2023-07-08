We're Going There with Bianca Olthoff

Author, speaker, and Christian leader, Bianca Juárez Olthoff invites you to listen in as she offers practical advice on relevant topics and amazing conversation...
Ep 120: Understanding Emotions, Identifying Triggers, and Responding To Trauma with Kobe Campbell
Is there a past trauma affecting your life? Are you unsure how to respond to triggers that catch you off guard? You don’t have to go through this alone. Healing, redemption, and restoration are possible and Kobe Campbell will walk us through:
- How to deal with uncomfortable emotions
- Learning to identify the need behind our feelings
- Developing an accurate view of who we are called to be
Kobe teaches us to care about our mental and emotional health before we are in a crisis. When you are experiencing an emotion, it is indicating a need. Feelings are the check engine light of the soul. Pay attention to your feelings, they’re trying to tell you something. Healing from trauma is a process and we can lean on God and on professionals to help us through it.
Friend, you have the capacity to heal. Hold on to the good moments because healing can happen to you too! Tag me @BiancaOlthoff and @KobeCampbell_ and share with us how you are experiencing transformation!
Love you friends,
RESOURCES/LINKS
Pre-Order Bianca's new book GRIT DON'T QUIT
Redeem your FREE gifts when you preorder by filling out the form on this page.
GUEST
Kobe Campbell
Book: Why Am I Like This: How To Break Cycles, Heal From Trauma, And Restore Your Faith
The Healing Circle Podcast
Kobe’s Quotes
Emotions are like the check engine light of the soul.
We live in the stories we tell ourselves.
You have to care about your mental and emotional health before you are in crisis.
There's a difference between feeling a strong emotion that is uncomfortable and being triggered.
Anger is an emotion that tells us that something sacred has been violated and that something needs to be protected.
An overlooked means of wounding someone is with words.
The words that people speak over us create the perception that we have of ourselves, and we live out of that perception.
Visit biancaolthoff.com/resources to learn more about books and other resources from Bianca.
WGT email: [email protected]
Music by: Brad Tsushima, Instagram: @bradtsushima, email: [email protected], Spotify: "R.A.D."
8/21/2023
37:41
Ep 119: Finding Your Uniqueness, Principles Of Success and Harnessing Self-Discipline with Rory Vaden
Do you have something special to offer the world? Are you wondering how you can live a life of impact? Is self-discipline something you wrestle with? Greatness isn't made overnight, it's built over time, and Rory Vaden has some useful principles that can help you get there. In this conversation, we talk about:
Our God given individuality
The power of self-discipline
The importance of gaining clarity and having vision for your life
Making the right choices daily and the long-term impact
Rory is an author, speaker and visionary who helps people create strong personal brands. He talks about the power of finding our uniqueness and embracing how God made you. Rory reminds us of the importance of self-discipline and how it is a tool that can help us create the life we want to live. Throughout this podcast, we talk about having vision and goals for your life, and how it can bring clarity in our pursuit of success.
As you listen, I hope you're taking notes and getting ready to apply this incredible advice from Rory, because it really can help you become a greater version of yourself.
You're wonderfully and fearfully made, never forget that! You can tag us @biancaolthoff and @roryvaden, we'd love to learn more about how this episode spoke to you.
Love you,
RESOURCES/LINKS
Pre-Order Bianca's new book GRIT DON'T QUIT
Redeem your FREE gifts when you preorder by filling out the form on this page.
Guest
Rory Vaden
Rory's Books
Rory on The Jasmine Star Show: How to Discover Your Uniqueness and Gain the Recognition You Deserve with Rory Vaden
Learn more about Rory Vaden at: freebrandcall.com/biancaolthoff
How To Multiply Your Time | Rory Vaden TedTalk
Quotables
Easy short-term choices lead to difficult long-term consequences.
Difficult short-term choices lead to easy long-term consequences.
Procrastination and indulgence are really nothing more than creditors that charge us interest.
The shortest most guaranteed path to greatness is to do the things you know you should be doing even when you don't feel like doing them.
The amount of our endurance is directly proportionate to the clarity of our vision.
Discipline goes dormant in the absence of a dream.
Success is never owned, it's rented, and the rent is due every day.
WGT email: [email protected]
8/14/2023
30:47
Ep 118: Embracing Self Compassion, Replacing Broken Soundtracks, and Resilience In Motherhood with Alli Worthington
Are you overwhelmed by your day-to-day schedule? Do you want to live a life with more compassion? Have you wondered if there's a way to manage all of your commitments? Life can be busy, but you can handle it, and Alli Worthington has some great advice! In this conversation, we talk about:
• Modern motherhood
• Putting yourself first and checking your emotional health
• Practical ways to take care of yourself
• The importance of friendship
Alli is a wife, mom and entrepreneur, she's also been a great friend to me. Alli talks about the reality of being a modern woman and why it's important to address our mindset. She explains the power of shifting our perspective and how it can help with our wellbeing. We also talk about the ways our emotional health can impact all of our relationships and how to love and lead from a place of overflow.
As you listen, I hope you remember that it's okay to put yourself first, you can't pour from an empty cup, so make sure you're full and whole. And even when it feels difficult, remember that you can replace the broken soundtracks, because God is working things out for you!
You are brilliant and capable friend, never forget that! You can tag us @biancaolthoff and @alliworthington, we'd love to learn more about how this episode spoke to you.
Love you,
B
RESOURCES/LINKS
Pre-Order Bianca's new book GRIT DON'T QUIT
Redeem your FREE gifts when you preorder by filling out the form on this page.
Alli Worthington’s website
Alli’s Book:
Remaining You While Raising Them
Alli’s Quotes:
We are going to get burned out if we are not taking care of ourselves.
Self care has been hijacked by pedicures and bubble baths, but real self-care is conversations with friends, going for walks, and taking care of the little things that you need everyday.
God is always working things out for me.
Joyce Meyer quote: The greatest gift that you can give your loved ones is the healthiest version of you.
WGT email: [email protected]
8/7/2023
28:26
Ep 117: New Things Brewing, Choosing To Remain, & Remembering That I Am Called with Bianca Juárez Olthoff
What if I told you that though life might feel like a dumpster bin fire right now, you can choose to remain and not quit. If you know me, I don't want to see anyone give up. In this season of We’re Going There, we will be exploring the theme of Resilience and how to develop the grit to press on. I want us to share practical tools and handles for you as we unpack together:
What it means to be resilient
What it means to be gritty
What it looks like to persevere
How you can care for yourself
Life can get hard and I know that many of you out there are dealing with a lot of hurt and pain. I want you to remember that you are called to great things and you are stronger than you think. Choose to remain. Choose to love. Choose to have joy. Push off the feeling of quitting - GRIT DON’T QUIT!
I’m excited for this new season, friends! Tag me @BiancaOlthoff and let me know how strong and gritty you really are!
Love you friends,
RESOURCES/LINKS
Pre-Order Bianca's new book GRIT DON'T QUIT
Redeem your FREE gifts when you preorder by filling out the form on this page.
WGT email: [email protected]
Music by: Brad Tsushima, Instagram: @bradtsushima, email: [email protected], Spotify: "R.A.D."
Subscribe to We're Going There on your favorite podcast app so you don't miss out on any of the great topics and conversations. Don't forget to leave a loving review!
Apple
Spotify
7/31/2023
32:15
Ep 116: Birthdays, Not Being Defined By Your Pain and Jabez's Prayer Request with Bianca Juarez Olthoff
Are you walking through a difficult season of life? Do you ever feel like people are focused on what's wrong, instead of what's right? Have you been asking God to bless you with something? We see all of this in Jabez's story, and I'll be diving deep into scripture for today's podcast. In this episode, I talk about:
My birthday and reflecting on this last year
Jabez's story and the lessons we can learn from him
God answering prayers in the midst of our pain
Preparing for God's blessings
Nestled into two verses of scripture, in 1 Chronicles 4:9-10, we meet a man by the name of Jabez. He was a man named after pain, but he wasn't defined by it. In this podcast, I want to tell you more about the prayer that Jabez prayed and what we can learn from it. The people around Jabez discounted him but God never did, in fact, we see that Jabez was a man of honor who prepared for what he prayed for.
As you listen, I hope you remember that God is for you and wants to see you win! When we pray, God hears us and goes before us. God is with you in the good and the bad. Jabez had a God-done-did-it testimony and I'm praying the same for you and for me in this next season.
In the meantime, you can tag me @biancaolthoff, I'd love to learn about what God has done, is doing and will do for you!
Love you,
RESOURCES/LINKS
Jabez was more honorable than his brothers. His mother had named him Jabez, saying, “I gave birth to him in pain.” Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, “Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory! Let your hand be with me and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain.” And God granted his request. 1 Chronicles 4:9-10 NIV
WGT email: [email protected]
Music by: Brad Tsushima, Instagram: @bradtsushima, email: [email protected], Spotify: "R.A.D."
