We Have the Receipts

Podcast We Have the Receipts
Hosted by Chris Burns and Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed-Hamilton, We Have the Receipts is a weekly all-access deep dive into Netflix Unscripted Reality! Each epi... More
Available Episodes

5 of 51
  • LIB S4: Wedded Bliss!
    The time has finally come where we get to see who says "I do" and who says "I do not," making things suuuuper awkward in front of their friends and family. To quote Marie Kondo: we love mess! Chris and Lauren dissect their favorite moments from the weddings and who they theorize is still together today.
    4/14/2023
    24:24
  • LIB S4: Alone at the Altar? ft. Bliss
    Love is Blind is getting juicer by the episode. This week, our hosts break down THAT convo between Jackie and Josh, the awkward bachelor/bachelorette parties, and Tiff and Brett being perfect as always. AND they sit down with Bliss to talk about the unusual twists and turns of her Love is Blind journey!
    4/10/2023
    37:47
  • LIB S4: Zack Finds His Blarney Stone
    Here's what you missed on Love is Blind: Zack finds his Bliss, Paul finds out he's dating his mom, and Josh finds the audacity. Chris and Lauren have LOTS to discuss.
    4/3/2023
    28:54
  • LIB S4: We Just Want the Real Thang ft. Irina
    The time has come: Love is Blind is BACK with cringe-worthy serenades, accidental naps, and more drama than ever. Listen as Chris and Lauren break down all of their favorite (and not-so-favorite) moments of episodes 1-5. PLUS they sit down with our lovable mean girl Irina to discuss what it was like to fall in and out of love with Zack. Irina Solomonova - @irina_solo Lauren Speed-Hamilton - @needforlspeed Chris Burns - @fatcarriebradshaw
    3/27/2023
    41:05
  • Into the Wild with the Winners of Outlast!
    Chris and Lauren learn all about what it's like to survive the Alaskan wilderness (WITH NO RULES!!) from the three winners of Netflix's brand new survival show: OUTLAST. Listen as they talk about what all went on behind the scenes, from off-screen kidney stones to on-screen sabotage. Do you think you have what it takes to survive the Alaskan wilderness? Let us know!! Lauren Speed-Hamilton - @needforlspeed Chris Burns - @fatcarriebradshaw
    3/13/2023
    44:15

Hosted by Chris Burns and Love Is Blind's Lauren Speed-Hamilton, We Have the Receipts is a weekly all-access deep dive into Netflix Unscripted Reality! Each episode will bring you closer to the people behind the reality, with the free-flowing depth of podcast conversations and viral elements of TV’s best talk shows, We Have The Receipts is an upbeat, fan-first destination to uncover more insider secrets, more expert hot takes, and more off-the-rails drama from their favorite Netflix reality stars.

