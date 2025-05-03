Introducing: Wayne Brady's What If?! with Jonathan Mangum

Wayne Brady and Jonathan Mangum are improv nerds! They’ve made stuff up for shows like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “Let’s Make A Deal”, and now they’re bringing that same energy to the podcast world with WHAT IF?!On the podcast, Wayne and Jonathan invite smart, funny, and engaging guests from the worlds of comedy, science, & pop culture to have a conversation. The results are spontaneous scenes, songs, and riffs that explore the WHAT IFs of life, the multiverse, and everything! Improvisation is a conversation baby! No script, no net, just WHAT IF?!Buy tickets to What If?! Live and Livestreamed at Dynasty Typewriter on March 1st here!Buy tickets to What If?! Live in Austin on March 10th here!This is a Headgum podcast. Follow Headgum on Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. Advertise on What If?! via Gumball.fm.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.