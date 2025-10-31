1: Welcome to Derry Ep. 1 - "The Pilot" | Watching IT

Pennywise returns and the preeminent Stephen King voices in podcasting will be Watching IT: Welcome to Derry! Join Anthony Breznican and Eric Vespe (The Kingcast) as each episode rolls out week to week, digging deeper into It's backstory as the fear-mongering monster terrorizes a different set of kids over decades before the events of the recent It films. From the creators of It: Chapters 1 and 2 and starring Jovan Adepo, Clara Stack, Amanda Christine, Chris Chalk, James Remar, and, of course, Bill Skarsgard, season 1 of IT: Welcome to Derry promises to expand on the historical horror hinted at in King's novel. Vespe and Breznican will be there for all eight episodes to give their opinions, critiques, and nerd out whenever appropriate as Andy Muschietti's expansion of the lore established in Stephen King's masterpiece novel plays out. Want to make sure you caught all the easter eggs in each episode? Are you curious where the story hues closer to the original text and where it drastically departs? Do you wish to be lulled into a zen-like state of meditative bliss as the dulcet tones of two professional podcast nerds excitedly discuss killer clowns, terrified children, and the underlying rot of racism and bigotry in small town 1960s America? If the answer is yes to any of these questions then you're in the right place. Hosts Anthony Breznican and Eric Vespe are Watching IT: Welcome to Derry, so sit back, relax, and follow along. Sponsored by Blackmagic Design