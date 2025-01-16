Powered by RND
WashingtonWise

Podcast WashingtonWise
Charles Schwab
Our finances, portfolios and the markets are affected daily by the policies and politics coming out of Washington. In each episode of WashingtonWise, host Mike ...
BusinessInvestingGovernmentNewsPolitics

  • Edgy Investors Waiting to See How Policies Unfold
    Republicans have full control of Washington and an ambitious policy agenda that will affect every investor and could spark market volatility. But narrow margins in Congress might slow Donald Trump's hopes for a quick start. On this episode, host Mike Townsend examines just how much of the enormous agenda could come to fruition and how long it might take. He looks at key personnel, from leaders on Capitol Hill to Trump's choices for financial roles in his administration to changes at the Federal Reserve, and explores how these individuals will shape the agenda. Mike also explains "budget reconciliation," the critically important parliamentary process that Republicans hope to use to pass their priorities. Then he looks at the current state of play for four critical issues the market is watching: the debt ceiling, tariffs, taxes, and Fed monetary policy. And he shares Schwab's guidance for investors when there is so much uncertainty ahead.WashingtonWise is an original podcast for investors from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/WashingtonWise.If you enjoy the show, please leave a ★★★★★ rating or review on Apple PodcastsIMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.  All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.​Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, municipal securities including state specific municipal securities, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.Diversification strategies do not ensure a profit and do not protect against losses in declining markets.Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.0125-HDRR
  • Will Policy Disruption Unsettle Markets in 2025?
    While most investors are thrilled with 2024's market performance, many are also anxious about the future, particularly with the uncertainty of how the incoming administration's policies could impact the markets. On the final WashingtonWise episode of the year, host Mike Townsend is joined by Kevin Gordon, Schwab's senior investment strategist, to discuss why the markets are more attuned than usual to the policy and political environment, and how investors should position themselves for a potential increase in market volatility in 2025. Mike and Kevin break down five major policy issues—immigration, tariffs, taxes, the budget deficit, and deregulation—and how the markets are thinking about the potential changes that could emerge from President-elect Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress. Kevin also offers his thoughts on how investors should approach 2025. Check out the 2025 outlook article from Kevin and Liz Ann: "U.S. Stocks and Economy 2025 Outlook."WashingtonWise is an original podcast for investors from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/WashingtonWise.If you enjoy the show, please leave a ★★★★★ rating or review on Apple PodcastsIMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:Investors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You can request a prospectus by calling 800-435-4000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. All expressions of opinion are subject to changes without notice in reaction to shifting market, economic, and geopolitical conditions. Data herein is obtained from what are considered reliable sources; however, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.All names and market data shown above are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation, offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.Performance may be affected by risks associated with non-diversification, including investments in specific countries or sectors. Additional risks may also include, but are not limited to, investments in foreign securities, especially emerging markets, real estate investment trusts (REITs), fixed income, small capitalization securities and commodities. Each individual investor should consider these risks carefully before investing in a particular security or strategy.Rebalancing does not protect against losses or guarantee that an investor's goal will be met. Rebalancing may cause investors to incur transaction costs and, when a non-retirement account is rebalanced, taxable events may be created that may affect your tax liability.Forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only, may be based upon proprietary research and are developed through analysis of historical public data.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs, and expenses and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see Schwab.com/IndexDefinitions.Past performance is no guarantee of future results and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.1224-B65R
  • Balancing Campaign Promises With Economic Realities
    With the 2024 election in the rearview mirror, host Mike Townsend takes an in-depth look at the key policy debates that are coming in 2025 and the difficulties the incoming administration will have turning broad campaign promises into reality on Capitol Hill. Mike explores how razor-thin majorities in Congress and economic realities may necessitate compromise on four big policy issues that will dominate 2025 and impact every investor: tariffs, taxes, the debt ceiling, and deregulation. Mike also provides updates on non-election news out of Washington, including the Federal Reserve's most recent rate cut and efforts to preserve its independence; the odd dynamic of the post-election session of Congress and the looming deadline to fund government operations; and changes for 2025 to retirement savings contribution limits. Check out this IRS press release for more information on changes to (401)k and IRA contributions for 2025.WashingtonWise is an original podcast for investors from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/WashingtonWise.If you enjoy the show, please leave a ★★★★★ rating or review on Apple PodcastsIMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.  All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. The policy analysis provided by the Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., does not constitute and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any political party.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.International investments involve additional risks, which include differences in financial accounting standards, currency fluctuations, geopolitical risk, foreign taxes and regulations, and the potential for illiquid markets. Investing in emerging markets may accentuate these risks.Small-cap stocks are subject to greater volatility than those in other asset categories.The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs, and expenses and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see schwab.com/indexdefinitions.Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Digital currencies [such as bitcoin] are highly volatile and not backed by any central bank or government. Digital currencies lack many of the regulations and consumer protections that legal-tender currencies and regulated securities have. Due to the high level of risk, investors should view digital currencies as a purely speculative instrument.​Environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies implemented by mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and separately managed accounts are currently subject to inconsistent industry definitions and standards for the measurement and evaluation of ESG factors; therefore, such factors may differ significantly across strategies. As a result, it may be difficult to compare ESG investment products.  Further, some issuers may present their investment products as employing an ESG strategy, but may overstate or inconsistently apply ESG factors. An investment product’s ESG strategy may significantly influence its performance.Because securities may be included or excluded based on ESG factors rather than other investment methodologies, the product’s performance may differ (either higher or lower) from the overall market or comparable products that do not have ESG strategies. Environmental (“E”) factors can include climate change, pollution, waste, and how an issuer protects and/or conserves natural resources. Social (“S”) factors can include how an issuer manages its relationships with individuals, such as its employees, shareholders, and customers as well as its community. Governance (“G”) factors can include how an issuer operates, such as its leadership composition, pay and incentive structures, internal controls, and the rights of equity and debt holders. Carefully review an investment product’s prospectus or disclosure brochure to learn more about how it incorporates ESG factors into its investment strategy.The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) captures large and mid cap representation across 23 Developed Markets and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries, covering approximately 85% of the global investable equity opportunity set.(1124-5Z29)
  • What Makes the U.S. Bond Market Appealing Now?
    Fixed income investors are likely focused on two big early November events: the presidential election and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. On this episode, host Mike Townsend is joined by Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research, for a timely conversation on how bond markets typically react to elections, how investors who are anxious about the election can use bond strategies to lock in good rates and help limit volatility in their portfolios, the outlook for another rate cut by the Fed, and why there may be opportunities now for investors interested in longer-duration bonds. Collin offers his perspective on corporate bonds, high-yield bonds, and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS. Mike shares what he will be watching for on election night, as well as an update on the IRS inflation adjustments to key provisions of the tax code, including individual income tax brackets and the estate tax. Mike also references this recent IRS publication on inflation adjustments to key tax provisions.WashingtonWise is an original podcast for investors from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/WashingtonWise.If you enjoy the show, please leave a ★★★★★ rating or review on Apple PodcastsIMPORTANT DISCLOSURESInvestors should consider carefully information contained in the prospectus, or if available, the summary prospectus, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. You can request a prospectus by calling 800-435-4000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.The information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. The investment strategies mentioned here may not be suitable for everyone. Each investor needs to review an investment strategy for his or her own particular situation before making any investment decision.  All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice in reaction to shifting market conditions. Data contained herein from third-party providers is obtained from what are considered reliable sources. However, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed.  Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve. Fixed income securities are subject to increased loss of principal during periods of rising interest rates. Fixed income investments are subject to various other risks, including changes in credit quality, market valuations, liquidity, prepayments, early redemption, corporate events, tax ramifications, and other factors. Lower rated securities are subject to greater credit risk, default risk, and liquidity risk.Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not ensure a profit and cannot protect against losses in a declining market.Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) are inflation-linked securities issued by the U.S. Government whose principal value is adjusted periodically in accordance with the rise and fall in the inflation rate. Thus, the dividend amount payable is also impacted by variations in the inflation rate as it is based upon the principal value of the bond. It may fluctuate up or down. Repayment at maturity is guaranteed by the U.S. Government and may be adjusted for inflation to become the greater of either the original face amount at issuance or that face amount plus an adjustment for inflation.The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.There are risks associated with investing in dividend paying stocks, including but not limited to the risk that stocks may reduce or stop paying dividends.An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund.Past performance is no guarantee of future results, and the opinions presented cannot be viewed as an indicator of future performance.Indexes are unmanaged, do not incur management fees, costs, and expenses and cannot be invested in directly. For more information on indexes, please see schwab.com/indexdefinitions.1024-30N6
  • Social Security: A Smart Part of Financial Planning
    For more than 89 years, almost every person who has taken home a paycheck has paid into the Social Security program. Many people rely on this benefit to help support their life in retirement. However, mistakes and misconceptions abound. On this episode, host Mike Townsend welcomes Susan Hirshman, a director of wealth management for Schwab Wealth Advisory and the Schwab Center for Financial Research, for an important discussion about the need for people of all ages to be more focused on the facts versus emotions about the Social Security system, especially when it comes to the health of the program and when and how Congress may move to shore it up for decades to come. Susan discusses how to get the most out of Social Security and how the strategies can be very different depending on your circumstances. Mike and Susan also look at some of the most common Social Security­–related scams and how to avoid them. And Mike provides his latest thoughts on the state of the election with less than three weeks to go before Election Day.WashingtonWise is an original podcast for investors from Charles Schwab. For more on the series, visit schwab.com/WashingtonWise.If you enjoy the show, please leave a ★★★★★ rating or review on Apple PodcastsIMPORTANT DISCLOSURESThe information provided here is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered an individualized recommendation or personalized investment advice. All expressions of opinion are subject to changes without notice in reaction to shifting market, economic, and geopolitical conditions. Data herein is obtained from what are considered reliable sources; however, its accuracy, completeness, or reliability cannot be guaranteed. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.Examples provided are for illustrative purposes only and not intended to be reflective of results you can expect to achieve.Investing involves risk, including loss of principal.The information and content provided herein is general in nature and is for informational purposes only. It is not intended, and should not be construed, as a specific recommendation, individualized tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax laws are subject to change, either prospectively or retroactively. Where specific advice is necessary or appropriate, individuals should contact their own professional tax and investment advisors or other professionals (CPA, Financial Planner, Investment Manager) to help answer questions about specific situations or needs prior to taking any action based upon this information.Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request.The Schwab Center for Financial Research is a division of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.Schwab Wealth Advisory™ ("SWA") is a non‐discretionary investment advisory program sponsored by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. ("Schwab"). Schwab Wealth Advisory, Inc. ("SWAI") is a Registered Investment Adviser and provides portfolio management for the SWA program. Schwab and SWAI are affiliates and are subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.1024-ZWE1
About WashingtonWise

Our finances, portfolios and the markets are affected daily by the policies and politics coming out of Washington. In each episode of WashingtonWise, host Mike Townsend, Charles Schwab’s Vice President for Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, focuses a non-partisan eye on the stories that matter most to investors, and his guests offer actionable suggestions for what to do--and what not to do--with your portfolio. Podcasts are for informational purposes only. This channel is not monitored by Charles Schwab. Please visit schwab.com/contactus for contact options.
