Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsWalking With Dante
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Walking With Dante
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Walking With Dante

Mark Scarbrough
ArtsFiction
Walking With Dante
Latest episode

480 episodes

  • Walking With Dante

    Beatrice, Changed; Dante, Panicked; And The Reader, De-centered: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 70 - 108

    03/04/2026 | 34 mins.
    Dante wakes back up from his unexpected sleep to find that the grand parade is heading off into the forest (or maybe the skies). He's in a panic that Beatrice has left, too, although the young woman of Eden comforts him and shows her now humble place under the renewed tree.
    Meanwhile, we readers are equally panicked . . . or at least de-centered, as we try to make sense of complicated similes and oblique symbolic meanings. COMEDY is getting more complex by the line. It's a game of interpretation we've been preparing to play since INFERNO, Canto I.
    Join me, Mark Scarbrough, as we look at the passage just before the giant apocalyptic vision of PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII.
    To underwrite the many fees for this work, consider a one-time donation or a small monthly stipend using this PayPal link right here.
    Here are the segments for this episode of WALKING WITH DANTE:
    [01:21] My English translation of PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 70 - 108. If you'd like to read along or continue the conversation with me, please find the entry for this episode on my website, markscarbrough.com.
    [04:53] Four (or maybe five) interwoven Biblical references in the opening twelve lines of this passage (or the opening four tercets).
    [13:25] The interweaving of textuality to de-center the reader by pushing meaning further into mystery.
    [15:52] Dante's awakening to panic and then obeisance.
    [19:43] The complex meaning of Beatrice's changed position under the tree.
    [25:10] Dante's Roman hopes for heaven.
    [26:47] A flourish of the medieval high rhetorical style at the end of the passage.
    [28:53] Writing as awakening and return.
    [31:23] Rereading this passage: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, lines 70 - 108.
  • Walking With Dante

    Asleep In Eden: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 49 - 69

    03/01/2026 | 26 mins.
    The griffin pulls the chariot or cart up to the denuded tree--the "widowed" tree--and the tree regenerates into a color reminiscent of other moments in PURGATORIO. But which one exactly?
    We're descending into the murk of mystery with new songs that can't be defined, with allegories that are becoming increasingly opaque, and even with classical references that seem somehow out of place in the overall arch of the glorious parade.
    Join me, Mark Scarbrough, as we begin to approach the strange and incomprehensible mysteries that lie at the end of the second canticle of COMEDY.
    To support this work, consider a one-time donation or a small monthly stipend using this PayPal link right here.
    Here are the segments for this episode of WALKING WITH DANTE:
    [01:24] My English translation of PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 49 - 69. If you'd like to read along or continue the conversation with me with a comment on this episode, please find its entry on my website, markscarbrough.com.
    [03:32] A correction perhaps: "Adam" may have been a murmured reassessment of the misogyny in the text.
    [04:55] The pole, the chariot, and the tree: complicated translation problems.
    [07:15] The pole as the cross or perhaps the ties of good human governance.
    [11:49] The changing seasons as the tree regenerates.
    [13:26] The ambiguous symbolism of purple.
    [15:41] The unknown new song, a further mystery in the passage.
    [18:48] A tense and perhaps off-pitch reference to Ovid.
    [22:27] A knock against representative art before the apocalyptic vision just ahead.
    [24:18] Rereading the text: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, lines 49 - 69.
  • Walking With Dante

    Games Of Interpretation In Eden: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 28 - 48

    02/25/2026 | 28 mins.
    The griffin rolls his chariot up to the foot of a denuded tree as Beatrice descends out of her ride. The symbolism (the allegories, in fact) become increasingly murky, difficult to parse, especially when the griffin says his one and only line in COMEDY.
    Dante's Garden of Eden is a place where the games of interpretation kick into high gear. Nothing is what it seems . . . yet what it is is a matter of much debate.
    Join me, Mark Scarbrough, as we work through this increasingly complex passage on our way to the final apocalyptic vision of PURGATORIO.
    To help support this work with a one-time donation or a very small on-going stipend, please consider using this PayPal link right here.
    Here are the segments for this episode of WALKING WITH DANTE:
    [01:04] My English translation of PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 28 - 48. If you'd like to read along or continue the conversation with me, please find the entry for this episode on my website, markscarbrough.com.
    [03:04] Statius, both physically and thematically in the passage.
    [05:55] Adam and Eve, with notes toward the theological fall of mankind.
    [09:19] The stripped tree in the Garden of Eden . . . but which tree?
    [14:49] The griffin, becoming a more difficult allegory with his one and only line in COMEDY.
    [21:06] Beatrice and her (complex) descent from the chariot/cart.
    [25:57] Rereading the passage: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, lines 28 - 48.
  • Walking With Dante

    Sound The Retreat In Eden: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 1 - 27

    02/22/2026 | 33 mins.
    Face to face with Beatrice, the pilgrim Dante is ready for more revelation. Problem is, even after Lethe he's still doing things wrong and must be corrected by the women around the griffin's chariot.
    But what is he doing wrong? And why does the entire parade of revelation go into retreat? What indeed does that griffin symbolize? And how did we get from the intensely personal experience of Dante's confession and contrition to this much more global view of the allegories on the march?
    Join me, Mark Scarbrough, as we begin to walk slowly through one of the most complex cantos (and certainly the longest canto) in all of COMEDY.
    Here are the segments for this episode of WALKING WITH DANTE:
    [01:17] My English translation of PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, Lines 1 - 27. If you'd like to read along or continue the conversation with me about this canto, please find the entry for this podcast episode on my website, markscarbrough.com.
    [03:31] A brief introduction to PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII.
    [05:19] Notes for the first nine lines (or three tercets) of the canto.
    [10:40] Dante's forgotten failings and Beatrice's on-going attraction.
    [12:04] Dante's intense gaze . . . but for or at what?
    [16:23] Beatrice and the problem of the "lesser thing" of revelation.
    [21:28] The parade of revelation (or of the church militant) in retreat with its "precious cargo."
    [25:01] The griffin's feathers, which prompt further questions about the griffin's allegorical meaning.
    [28:08] Bridging the personal and the universal.
    [31:04] Rereading the passage: PURGATORIO, Canto XXXII, lines 1- 27.
  • Walking With Dante

    A Read-Through Of PURGATORIO, Cantos XXXII - XXXIII

    02/18/2026 | 21 mins.
    As we've done across the second canticle of Dante's masterpiece, COMEDY, we're taking some time to read through the final two cantos of PURGATORIO, XXXII and XXXIII.
    I'll read my rough English translation of the cantos. I'll finesse these more when we take the cantos apart passage by passage.
    For now, just sit back and listen to the narrative sweep of the final two cantos of PURGATORIO, truly the climax of the canticle.
    [01:43] A read-through of my loose translation of PURGATORIO, Cantos XXXII and XXIII.

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Walking With Dante

Ever wanted to read Dante's Divine Comedy? Come along with us! We're not lost in the scholarly weeds. (Mostly.) We're strolling through the greatest work (to date) of Western literature. Join me, Mark Scarbrough, as I take on this masterpiece passage by passage. I'll give you my rough English translation, show you some of the interpretive knots in the lines, let you in on the 700 years of commentary, and connect Dante's work to our modern world. The pilgrim comes awake in a dark wood, then walks across the known universe. New episodes every Sunday and Wednesday.
Podcast website
ArtsFictionReligion & SpiritualityBooksChristianity

Listen to Walking With Dante, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Walking With Dante: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2026 - 10:19:49 AM
A company fromMADSACK