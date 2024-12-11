223: Jim Ward (Sparta / At The Drive-In): And Then It Got Weird

This week Jeremy interviews Jim Ward of Sparta / At The Drive-In On this episode Jeremy and Jim talk El Paso, big band, Subhumans, baseball, jamming with dad, treating the studio with respect, the cost of catering, the tests of touring, shows with Rage Against the Machine, European voltage differences, Farmclub, U2, Ross Robinson, the end of At the Drive-In, starting Sparta, and so much more!!! SUBSCRIBE TO THE PATREON for a bonus episode where Jim answered questions that were submitted by subscribers! Follow the show on INSTAGRAM and The Website Formerly Known as Twitter