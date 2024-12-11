224: Aaron Weiss (mewithoutYou): Part 1 - I’m Not Embarrassed By My Affection
This week Jeremy interviews Aaron Weiss of the band MeWithoutYou Part 1 of a special 2 part conversation! In this half, Jeremy and Aaron talk Upper Darby, the Tower Theater, hugging Morrissey, Def Leppard, Billy Joel, straight edge, Hot Topic, air drums, touring with The Juliana Theory, having children changing his mindset, and so much more!!!
223: Jim Ward (Sparta / At The Drive-In): And Then It Got Weird
This week Jeremy interviews Jim Ward of Sparta / At The Drive-In On this episode Jeremy and Jim talk El Paso, big band, Subhumans, baseball, jamming with dad, treating the studio with respect, the cost of catering, the tests of touring, shows with Rage Against the Machine, European voltage differences, Farmclub, U2, Ross Robinson, the end of At the Drive-In, starting Sparta, and so much more!!!
222: Jon Perez (Trauma Ray): A KoRn Shirt For Every Day Of The Week
This week Jeremy interviews Jon Perez of the band Trauma Ray On this episode Jeremy and Jon talk a writing blitz, Texas, Korn, the cost of CDs, the Curiosa Festival, drums, Elvis impersonators, mewithoutyou, headphones, the new Trauma Ray record "Chameleon", and so much more!!!
221: Listener Mailbag: Jeremy Answers Your Questions
This week Jeremy answers questions that were submitted by listeners. Co-hosted and moderated by the show's Editor / Producer Ryan Rainbro.
220: Brad Wood (Music Producer): Music Is My First Language
This week Jeremy interviews super producer Brad Wood. On this episode Jeremy and Brad talk Summer camp, the Beatles, top 40 countdowns, jazz, hurdling, Steve Albini, his band Slab Fashion, running errands for Al from Ministry, working with Liz Phair, loud guitars, Sunny Day Real Estate, working together on the Touche Amore album Stage Four, facing death and so much more!!!
Join Jeremy Bolm, vocalist of Touché Amoré and founder of the record label Secret Voice, for his latest project, The First Ever Podcast. This is an honest look at the humble beginnings of all kinds of different artists - from actors and musicians to poets and photographers. Through conversation, Jeremy explores how their first experiences with their art form lead them to where they are today. In today’s world of instant gratification, it’s important to be reminded that not everything happens fast and easy. To succeed as an artist, it often takes a lot of steps and wrong turns along the path. And uncovering the nuances of those creative journeys is what this show is all about.