Leo Kei Angelos joins Doug and Connolly to discuss micro budget filmmaking for the JSX Queens Blvd International Film Festival and what's next in store for this up and coming filmmaker.

Broadcast of the Victory the Podcast Live Show in Phoenix Arizona on April 8, 2023 with Kevin Connolly, Doug Ellin, Kevin Dillon and special guest Charlie Sheen! Thanks for supporting our sponsors! NordVPN: Go to https://nordvpn.com/victory to save big on NordVPN's 2-year plan. Protect your digital world 24/7.

After 3 consecutive years, Victory the Podcast is pressing the pause button for July & August. The guys will be back the first week of September with a fresh coat of paint. Get all of the details in the episode! Thanks for supporting our sponsors! NordVPN: Go to https://nordvpn.com/victory to save big on NordVPN's 2-year plan. Protect your digital world 24/7.

🎙️The boys are BACK! #VictoryThePodcast roars back from break, more vibrant than ever! Todays episode features stories like Connolly's unstoppable biz hustle 🛠️, Dillon's unusual souvenir - #Shingles and Doug's semi-warrior fitness journey 💪. Tune in to witness the laughs, chaos & more on a sensational comeback episode! 🍻🏋️‍♂️ #DillonGotShingles #DougGetsFit #ConnollyVentures

The guys do an impromptu podcast recapping where they have been and where they might be going (Dillon was caught in traffic)

Join Emmy winning Entourage creator, Doug Ellin and Emmy nominated star Kevin Dillon, for a weekly comedy podcast, where they relive the hit HBO show, one episode at a time. Each week, they will deep-dive discuss, an episode of Entourage. Featuring behind the scenes stories, as well as thoughts about their 50 plus years combined Hollywood experiences. Podcast producer, Kevin Connolly, (also an Entourage cast member) will pop in periodically, for color, as will many of your favorite guest stars and cast members. Funny and dramatic, from the guys who brought you the definitive TV show about Hollywood, this is one not to miss.