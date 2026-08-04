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130 episodes
- You're playing all the right notes - the changes, the time, everything. So why does your bass line still feel like it's just not dancing?
Bob and Reuben break down the 'one thing' that separates a bass line that swings from one that just sits there: note length. They react to an unreleased Ron Carter duo track, Reuben tells the story of the studio session that changed how he thinks about note length forever, and they connect it all back to the physical mechanics of your right and left hand - on both upright and electric.
ABOUT OPEN STUDIO
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Bob and Reuben both have their own in-depth bass courses on OpenStudioJazz.com, alongside Masters like Christian McBride and Ron Carter - dig deeper into everything you hear on this show.
As the premier online jazz education platform, with an ever-expanding course library and 20,000+ members, Open Studio (OS) has everything you need to excel and thrive on your jazz journey.
Featuring everything from beginner to advanced lessons, engaging courses from A-list instructors, step-by-step curriculum, real-time classes and a thriving and incredibly supportive community, OS is the perfect platform to level up your jazz playing, whether you're a total beginner, or an advanced pro-level improvisor.
Try OS Membership today! → https://osjazz.link/about
★ Support this podcast ★
- "Any musician always dreams of getting to play with their heroes, and we also have our own unsung personal heroes in our lives as well. Join Reuben and Bob for a candid discussion about what it's like playing with their heroes, and how their personal mentors have changed their lives forever for the better."
We hope you enjoy this conversation and we'd love to hear your thoughts. Reach out to the Upright Citizens anytime at uprightcitizenspodcast@gmail.com and let us know what's up. Peace!
★ Support this podcast ★
- "What does it mean to lead a band from the bass? What's different, what's the same, and what do two professional bassists think about what it takes? Listen in to this discussion about what we really think about being a bass leader..."
We hope you enjoy this conversation and we'd love to hear your thoughts. Reach out to the Upright Citizens anytime at uprightcitizenspodcast@gmail.com and let us know what's up. Peace!
★ Support this podcast ★
- "Your life is your greatest musical asset - so go live it. In this episode of Upright Citizens, we're talking about why the best thing you can do for your playing might have nothing to do with practicing."
We hope you enjoy this conversation and we'd love to hear your thoughts. Reach out to the Upright Citizens anytime at uprightcitizenspodcast@gmail.com and let us know what's up. Peace!
★ Support this podcast ★
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About Upright Citizens
Upright Citizens is the podcast where two professional bassists - Bob DeBoo and Reuben Rogers - talk music from the bottom up. Every episode breaks down a real technique, a real recording, or a real story from a career on the road and in the studio, so you walk away with something you can actually put into your hands that day. Expect deep dives on walking bass lines, swing, groove, and tone, interviews with legendary artists, road stories that are actually funny, and straight talk on practicing and listening better. Whether you play upright, electric, or just love the low end, this is where two bass nerds figure it out. New episodes monthly, in audio and video.Podcast website
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