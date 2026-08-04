You're playing all the right notes - the changes, the time, everything. So why does your bass line still feel like it's just not dancing?

Bob and Reuben break down the 'one thing' that separates a bass line that swings from one that just sits there: note length. They react to an unreleased Ron Carter duo track, Reuben tells the story of the studio session that changed how he thinks about note length forever, and they connect it all back to the physical mechanics of your right and left hand - on both upright and electric.



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Bob and Reuben both have their own in-depth bass courses on OpenStudioJazz.com, alongside Masters like Christian McBride and Ron Carter - dig deeper into everything you hear on this show.

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