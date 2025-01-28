This is the #1 video game podcast in the world. welcome to the show, REAL gamers talking about REAL games! We all have our own personalities and we don’t hide t...

EPISODE 100: This week CCPunishment, DrZusse and KaiserKai90 host the UGP to go over Vexbolts mass unfollowing, Lacy's year long stream, Marvel Rivals lower frames bug, 2018 Spiderman remastered MOD, Player wrongfully banned on Fortnite, a new HDMI cable, the new Xbox controller, Goosbumps: The Vanishing, Sony sued for 6 billion, Shifting gears, NIVIDIA App bug, and CoD Squid Games 2 collab.

EPISODE 101: This week CCPunishment, DrZusse and KaiserKai90 host the UGP to go over Minecraft 2, MAX OLED Screens, Switch 2 leaked, Xbox Prime leaked, Future Squid Games leaked, Pokemon GO Raid leaked, Marvel Rivals PvE leaked, Helldivers 2 becoming a movie, NVIDIA's next GPU series, Chris Evens returns to MCU, and NVIDIA and Krafton work for Co-Op AI partner in PUBG!

EPISODE 102: This week CCPunishment, DrZusse and KaiserKai90 host the UGP to go over PirateSoftware's Hardore Troubles (WoW), WoW's Corrupted Blood Plague, The Switch 2 release, Disney being sewed for $10 Billion, Tencent Declared Chinese Military Company, Marvel Rivals Updates, Minecraft updates, and a Working Man. MINECRAFT PETITION: Petition to revert movement changes MC-271065 and MC-241951

EPISODE 103: Kai is stuck in Dallas for work, So we called in guest host Kingworth1 to help us out this week. We go over Civ VII coming soon. Xbox developer direct 2025. Project zomboid. and fill everyone in on whats going on in our lives!

About Unqualified Gamers Podcast

