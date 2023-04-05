Shondaland Audio in partnership with iHeartPodcasts present: Unpacking The Toolbox. Each week, BFFs and Scandal co-stars Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz dive int... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
206: Spies Like Us
It's time for one of Katie's favorite episodes, which marks the first time B613 is mentioned. Naturally this leads to a big discussion about ghosts and Monica Lewinsky's purse line. Then, Guillermo explains what it's like to use so many guns on set. And Katie points out two flaws in her acting that made it to the final version of the episode. Buckle in, this episode takes Katie & Guillermo on quite a... spin.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
37:59
205: All Roads Lead To Fitz
Guillermo tells Katie about his appearance on Ellen where he met Madonna, showing off the large tattoo of her face on his arm. As Olivia Pope joins the other kingmakers of the Defiance Conspiracy, Katie and Guillermo have strong words for Edison Davis and his advances -- back off Senator Pudding Pop! It's Huck's first date with Becky Flynn and Guillermo recalls when Katie fixed his hair in a touching and unscripted moment. As a bonus, Katie shares a story to illustrate why you don't eat dairy on a first date (or a second or a third or a fourth).See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
43:42
204: Beltway Unbuckled
Katie's first acting role ever was an episode of Private Practice, and she thanks the director of that episode for getting her into the Scandal fam. Katie & G also discover the things the actual president has to pay for. This episode may also be peak Scandal, as it hints toward some very spoiler-y things to come in later seasons. And... do all roads lead to Fitz' bedroom? Plus, sending out good vibes to Katie and Guillermo's mannequin doppelgangers, who still out there somewhere.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/20/2023
50:33
203: Hunting Season
Bienvenidos a Unpacking the Toolbox where Guillermo gives Katie a Spanish lesson, and Katie shares more about her life and kids while trying to record. Nothing can stop Katie and G from chatting about this episode -- Not now and not while they were shooting the show. Our resident hacker Huck explains what Thorngate is and how Scandal always seemed to mirror real life. This episode also marks the first time we see Huck's toolbox, and Mellie Grant's famous "Get over her!" speech. Get ready to take a drink (of Whiskey) every time Guillermo finds which horror movie a guest star appeared in. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/13/2023
43:49
202: The Other Woman
It’s no secret that Scandal had a lot of plot threads happening all at once – Defiance, Huck in alcoholic’s anonymous, Olitz, Abby and David Rosen, plus the case-of-the-week to boot! Which is why it’s completely understandable that Katie and Guillermo get confused as to what’s going on in this episode. Twice. But don’t worry – they dive into the amazing performances of Kerry Washington and the guest stars, and even cover some of the pressing questions like… Who’s the top in James and Cyrus’ relationship? See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Shondaland Audio in partnership with iHeartPodcasts present: Unpacking The Toolbox. Each week, BFFs and Scandal co-stars Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz dive into an episode of Scandal, reliving their favorite memories from the set and breaking down the episode with plenty of behind-the-scenes stories and even more laughs. Joined by some of their fellow Scandal stars, Katie and Guillermo are sure to cover it all from the Olitz romance to the down-and-dirty deeds as Huckleberry Quinn. Calling all #Gladiators – Come join the Scandal fam for new episodes every Thursday, starting February 9th.