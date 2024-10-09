We Love You, Jason Stackhouse with Ryan Kwanten

To jump start season 6, Deborah and Kristin are joined by one of their top five favorite actors/characters from the show — Ryan Kwanten who played the lovable Jason Stackhouse! They dive into everything from Jason’s physicality, finding the character beyond his looks, and playing one of the lasting humans of the show. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices