In this finale episode, the sweetest reunion of maker and progeny occurs! Deborah and Kristin welcome Alexander Skarsgård, who played the cool and collected Eric Northman. He reflects on finding Eric’s look (the wig is discussed!) and voice, filming the epic flashback scenes, and his time fostering the Eric and Pam relationship.
59:15
Season 6 Overview with Tara Buck
This week, Deborah and Kristin are joined by Tara Buck who played the iconic screaming Ginger for the full season 6 breakdown! Together, they dissect the season highlights, share their favorite moments, and reminisce on behind-the-scenes memories.
1:12:29
Inside the True Blood Writer’s Room with Angela Robinson
On this episode, Deborah and Kristin talk with the talented executive producer and writer Angela Robinson. They discuss what it was like pitching her first story idea, the intensity of a True Blood writers’ room, and having the freedom to create alongside the incredible cast and crew.
59:13
There’s a New Sheriff in Town with Chris Bauer
This week, Deborah and Kristin chat with Bon Temp’s favorite sheriff — Chris Bauer who played the hilarious Andy Bellefleur. They touch on how Andy’s addiction storyline paralleled Chris’s own life, representing the audience’s thoughts through Andy, and being a part of the brilliant Merlotte’s human crew.
56:31
We Love You, Jason Stackhouse with Ryan Kwanten
To jump start season 6, Deborah and Kristin are joined by one of their top five favorite actors/characters from the show — Ryan Kwanten who played the lovable Jason Stackhouse! They dive into everything from Jason’s physicality, finding the character beyond his looks, and playing one of the lasting humans of the show.
Truest Blood sinks its teeth into HBO’s original series True Blood to uncover true stories from set. Join True Blood co-stars Deborah Ann Woll and Kristin Bauer as they head back to the streets of Bon Temps to discuss the episodes, the blood — both fake and real — and all the sexy bites in between. Watch all of True Blood on Max.