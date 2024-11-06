About Triangle 411

Trusted, long-time print and broadcast journalist, Mary Insprucker, from Cary, NC, produces and hosts Triangle 411, the pulse that moves the world today. This one-size-fits-all Podcast is a vibrant collection of stories, medical breakthroughs, what’s trending, help, hot topics, entertainment, social good, events and boundless other adventures. Engaging interviews are compelling, witty and sneak behind the scenes for fresh twists on old subjects. A conversation pit of comedians, politicians, authors, chefs, sports figures, experts, the common and the uncommon are featured. National and local topics include career advice, marketing tips , environmental solutions, COVID-19 info, and what to do this weekend, as well as, input from city mayors, local heroes, interviews with Grammy winner, Diane Warren, Chris Sembroski (first civilian space crew), Dr. Brooks/What Color is Your Parachute, Iron Chef Justin Sutherland, YouTube's Holderness Family, Women's US World Cup Champ Jessica McDonald and James Beard finalist Chef Cheetie Kumar, insights into the Clinton and Klobuchar campaigns, TV shows, space travel, Death Cafes, psychic artists, Purple Heart recipient, Labrador retriever, Sgt. Yeager, how to: say "no," avoid failure, and be happy, and so much more. There’s something for everyone. Even those “in the know” will want to know the expansive information this podcast serves up. So, join in the fun or get serious with us on all major podcast platforms including iTunes/Apple, Spotify, Google, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Alexa, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castro, etc., or at our website Triangle411.buzzsprout.com Listenership is hold harmless and for entertainment purposes and does not act as an endorsement, suggestion, or full investigation.