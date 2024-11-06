Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureTriangle 411
Listen to Triangle 411 in the App
Listen to Triangle 411 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Triangle 411

Podcast Triangle 411
Mary Insprucker
Trusted, long-time print and broadcast journalist, Mary Insprucker, from Cary, NC, produces and hosts Triangle 411, the pulse that moves the world today. This o...
More
LeisureNewsEntertainment NewsTV & FilmAfter Shows

Available Episodes

5 of 178
  • HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING “FUN”—THANKSGIVING, CHRISTMAS, AND BEYOND
    Put the entertainment back into entertaining with these fresh, innovative tips from Joan Baumer, a corporate caterer, writer, national award winner, and the owner of Crepe Cakerie.
    --------  
    22:57
  • CARPAL TUNNEL SYNDROME-WOW DO WE HAVE RELIEF FOR YOU!
    Dr. Johnny T. Nelson, discusses treatment and cutting edge breakthroughs 
    --------  
    27:13
  • ENVIRONMENT: TRASH BUBBLE MAN—He wore his trash for a month & grew his own toilet paper!
    As seen in/on: People Magazine, The New York Times, CBS This Morning, CNN, etc., Environmentalist, Robin Greenfield, wore his trash for a month. He shares all-around environmental strategies
    --------  
    16:58
  • BULLYING—ADULT & CHILD VICTIMS
    Developmental psychologist, Dr. Sara Goldstein, a professor at the University of Delaware, walks us through the bullying problem and solution
    --------  
    18:59
  • TATTING: A NEW FIDGET SPINNER Relieve stress, anxiety, and emotional upheaval with this “relief from the world’s drama” practice
    If Yoga, Meditation and Mindfulness aren’t working for you, you might want to try tatting—why KNOT? This episode explains why. Featuring: Anitra Stone
    --------  
    16:33

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Triangle 411

Trusted, long-time print and broadcast journalist, Mary Insprucker, from Cary, NC, produces and hosts Triangle 411, the pulse that moves the world today. This one-size-fits-all Podcast is a vibrant collection of stories, medical breakthroughs, what’s trending, help, hot topics, entertainment, social good, events and boundless other adventures. Engaging interviews are compelling, witty and sneak behind the scenes for fresh twists on old subjects. A conversation pit of comedians, politicians, authors, chefs, sports figures, experts, the common and the uncommon are featured. National and local topics include career advice, marketing tips , environmental solutions, COVID-19 info, and what to do this weekend, as well as, input from city mayors, local heroes, interviews with Grammy winner, Diane Warren, Chris Sembroski (first civilian space crew), Dr. Brooks/What Color is Your Parachute, Iron Chef Justin Sutherland, YouTube's Holderness Family, Women's US World Cup Champ Jessica McDonald and James Beard finalist Chef Cheetie Kumar, insights into the Clinton and Klobuchar campaigns, TV shows, space travel, Death Cafes, psychic artists, Purple Heart recipient, Labrador retriever, Sgt. Yeager, how to: say "no," avoid failure, and be happy, and so much more. There’s something for everyone. Even those “in the know” will want to know the expansive information this podcast serves up. So, join in the fun or get serious with us on all major podcast platforms including iTunes/Apple, Spotify, Google, iHeart Radio, Pandora, Alexa, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castro, etc., or at our website Triangle411.buzzsprout.com Listenership is hold harmless and for entertainment purposes and does not act as an endorsement, suggestion, or full investigation. 
Podcast website

Listen to Triangle 411, The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:45:18 AM