The week we've (I've?) all been waiting for. Alexa is a reader now. Spoilers included for: Project Hail MaryHappy Ever After PlaylistThe Friend ZoneJust For the SummerLove and Other Words The Devil Wears Prada drop is live now at shopticketsplease.com If you enjoyed this episode, share it with someone you think might like it too. And support the show by leaving us five stars on SpotifyHave a question or suggestion? Just want to say hey?Email: [email protected]
: @ticketspleasepodTiktok: @ticketspleasepodText Us: 347.618.8471