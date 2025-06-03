Powered by RND
  • 218: Alexa is a Reader Now
    The week we've (I've?) all been waiting for. Alexa is a reader now. Spoilers included for: Project Hail MaryHappy Ever After PlaylistThe Friend ZoneJust For the SummerLove and Other Words The Devil Wears Prada drop is live now at shopticketsplease.com If you enjoyed this episode, share it with someone you think might like it too. And support the show by leaving us five stars on SpotifyHave a question or suggestion? Just want to say hey?Email: [email protected]: @ticketspleasepodTiktok: @ticketspleasepodText Us: 347.618.8471
    37:20
  • 217: Gossip Girl Season 5
    217: Gossip Girl Season 5
We're taking off next week for Memorial Day and will return 6.3 with a new episode 🌼 The Devil Wears Prada drop is live now at shopticketsplease.com
    37:27
  • 216: Gossip Girl Season 4
    216: Gossip Girl Season 4
The Devil Wears Prada collection drops May 13th at 12pm EST at shopticketsplease.com
    36:56
  • 215: The Devil Wears Prada
    215: The Devil Wears Prada
The Devil Wears Prada collection drops May 13th at 12pm EST at shopticketsplease.com
    41:19
  • 214: Normal People
    If you enjoyed this episode, share it with someone you think might like it too. And support the show by leaving us five stars on SpotifyHave a question or suggestion? Just want to say hey?Email: [email protected]: @ticketspleasepodTiktok: @ticketspleasepodText Us: 347.618.8471
    54:23

About Tickets Please

Hosts Alexa and Kathryn chat about movies, series, entertainment news, and pop culture nostalgia. Come hang with us.
