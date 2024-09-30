Powered by RND
This Week in Retro

This Week in Retro

Neil from RMCretro - The Cave, Chris from 005 AGIMA and Dave
A weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC - The Cave, Chris f...
TechnologyLeisureGamesLeisureVideo Games

  • The Super Sega Saga - This Week In Retro 200
    🛠 Check out PCBWay at https://pcbway.com/ for all your PCB needs! 🛠 Episode 200 is a bumper show with the return of occasional host Chris and special guest Aaron from Amigos Retro Gaming. Some of this week's topics are FPGA or real hardware, the Supersega saga and a 68000 Amiga port of Carmageddon. Please check out everything Amigos Retro Gaming has to offer at: www.youtube.com/@AmigosRetroGaming 00:00 - Show Opening 09:19 - Bin Your Vintage Hardware Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tOMUN65_L8 37:33 - Scaaaammmeerrrrrrs  Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYVlpZVLH48 53:40 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below 01:08:28 - Amiga Takes Max Damage Story Link: https://arcziii.itch.io/carmageddon-68k 01:21:43 - Community Question of the Week 🏆Your monthly support helps us keep the retro news flowing! https://www.patreon.com/thisweekinretro 🕸 TWiR Sub Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/thisweekinretro/ Follow your hosts! Twitter: https://twitter.com/rmcretro Youtube: https://youtube.com/rmcretro Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rmcretro Subscribe to the audio version of the show! 📻 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-week-in-retro/id1526487568?uo=4 📻 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2OPQ3cADaB92E9SpRdTe5y 📻 Deezer: www.deezer.com 📻 Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZjQ5ODlmOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 📻 RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2f4989f8/podcast/rss 📻 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFMx-JitepTttWc-ABHhu8A/ This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles. Dave's Briefs Links: BBC Battle For Santa's Software: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChmQBK_EaUQ&feature=youtu.be Mark Sibly Has Passed Away: https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2Fqusx6pdq3e6e1.png%3Fwidth%3D625%26format%3Dpng%26auto%3Dwebp%26s%3D04a6e6f09ae629ebe11bfd6cb378642518be5f20 The Last BBC Micro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wELAhgbqNzc Dreamcast Doom 64: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/fan-made-doom-64-dreamcast-port-now-the-definitive-version-of-the-game Commodore P500: https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/256168129526?itmmeta=01JEZ2N5X84CQF8DGY5D6E4V7V&hash=item3ba4cf73f6:g:rYEAAOSwDTJky7AX BBC & The Rubber Keyed Wonder: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCF3hqf3H3k&feature=youtu.be
    --------  
    1:34:28
  • Atari STE Goes Faster - This Week In Retro 199
    A clever coder has created what is surely the fastest, smoothest and most impressive racer for the Atari STE. Indiana Jones has a new game out but lets not forget the old ones. Watching people play games is getting more popular but why and is it really a new thing? Issue 25 of Pixel Addict magazine is ready to order! Fantasy World Dizzy is arguably the most iconic game the Oliver Twins and Codemasters ever released. To mark the game's 35-year history, writer Graham Pembrey is joined by Andrew and Philip Oliver to discuss the twins' fondness for Dizzy, as well as the franchise's undying popularity from fans. There is an in-depth look at the history of the Dizzy series. Head over to pixel.addict.media 00:00 - Show Opening 06:13 - Let’s Go FASTER Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6nQeMhw2Es Download Link: https://retroracing.itch.io/faster-atari-ste 22:22 - “It’s Not The Years, Honey, It’s The Mileage” Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyHLYLHuCSA 41:31 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below 55:22 - Do You Like To Watch, Or Take Part? Story Link: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/gamers-may-spend-more-time-watching-games-than-playing-them/1100-6528205/ 01:03:18 - Community Question of the Week 🏆Your monthly support helps us keep the retro news flowing! https://www.patreon.com/thisweekinretro 🕸 TWiR Sub Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/thisweekinretro/ Follow your hosts! Twitter: https://twitter.com/rmcretro Youtube: https://youtube.com/rmcretro Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rmcretro Subscribe to the audio version of the show! 📻 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-week-in-retro/id1526487568?uo=4 📻 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2OPQ3cADaB92E9SpRdTe5y 📻 Deezer: www.deezer.com 📻 Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZjQ5ODlmOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 📻 RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2f4989f8/podcast/rss 📻 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFMx-JitepTttWc-ABHhu8A/ This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles. Dave's Briefs Links The Retro Gaming Weekend: https://www.reddit.com/gallery/1h8vwyw BG Ollie's Demo: https://github.com/olonguet/TWIR-Housekeeping SuperSEGA Saga: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/to-the-shock-of-absolutely-nobody-sega-is-trying-to-shut-down-the-supersega-fpga-project Heber's MMS 2: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/true-all-in-one-mister-fpga-multisystem-2-console-is-coming-in-2025 Pico-Mac: https://github.com/evansm7/pico-mac Star Dust Wars Amiga Game: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/the-amiga-just-got-an-amazing-new-star-wars-game-made-by-fans Amiga Software Archive: https://www.amigalove.com/viewtopic.php?t=2835 Starbug Auction: https://auctions.windsorauctions.co.uk/auctions/9117/windso10233/lot-details/f14e8dac-0819-4a91-bfc8-b23f0122179d Kazuhiko Nishi MSX Interview: https://youtu.be/ehge3kgS1Ww?si=fX7HdBZgYrRnjvzK
    --------  
    1:13:40
  • The Best Gaming Computer Of All Time - This Week In Retro 198
    🛠 Check out PCBWay at https://pcbway.com/ for all your PCB needs! 🛠 What does your retro computing area look like? What is the best gaming computer of all time? How did the BBC of 1995 go about informing us of new tech? All this and more is discussed with special guest Iain Lee. You can find all of Iain's stuff here: https://www.iainlee.com/ https://www.youtube.com/iainlee https://www.twitch.tv/tlna 00:00 - Show Opening 10:17 - Retro Corners Story Link: https://www.vice.com/en/article/setting-up-a-retro-corner-was-the-best-decision-of-my-gaming-life/ 26:44 - He’s Making A List, We’re Checking It Twice Story Link: https://www.cbr.com/best-retro-gaming-computers-ranked/ 46:37 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below 52:27 - My WORM Is Burning Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcUc_8Eg4Z4 59:51 - Community Question of the Week 🏆Your monthly support helps us keep the retro news flowing! https://www.patreon.com/thisweekinretro 🕸 TWiR Sub Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/thisweekinretro/ Follow your hosts! Twitter: https://twitter.com/rmcretro Youtube: https://youtube.com/rmcretro Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rmcretro Subscribe to the audio version of the show! 📻 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-week-in-retro/id1526487568?uo=4 📻 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2OPQ3cADaB92E9SpRdTe5y 📻 Deezer: www.deezer.com 📻 Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZjQ5ODlmOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 📻 RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2f4989f8/podcast/rss 📻 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFMx-JitepTttWc-ABHhu8A/ This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles. Dave's Briefs Links Dave's Animation:  Download here: https://www.cartoonmonkey.com/TWIR-Dave.zip Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7zFxdYzRTM Oldest Space Tech: https://www.theregister.com/2024/11/25/amsat_oscar_7_anniversary/ MS-DOS Aspect: https://30fps.net/pages/msdos-aspect-ratio/ US Copyright Office Strikes Again: https://www.gamesradar.com/games/the-same-us-copyright-office-decision-that-struck-down-a-major-game-preservation-effort-also-quietly-reversed-a-historic-dmca-win-for-accessibility-advocates/ Apple II Cracker: https://paleotronic.com/2024/01/28/confessions-of-a-disk-cracker-the-secrets-of-4am/ Excalibur 64 Advert: https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fcfvjo0nlcf3e1.jpeg Roland Perry Interview: https://youtu.be/EeqRpnv2_HM?si=Mi5adcvM6oPvugMp Casio G Shock Returns: https://www.theverge.com/2024/11/28/24308133/casio-g-shock-dw5000r-digital-watch-announcement
    --------  
    1:07:59
  • Desktop PCs Are Back! - This Week In Retro 197
    The beige PC is back! What started as a joke has become reality. A Windows developer has shared some secrets on how the Win 95 installer did things behind the scenes. An article about the fall of Game as a high street retailer leaves us wondering if games will ever be available as they once were. All this and more retro computing news plus the Community Question Of The Week. Issue 25 of Pixel Addict magazine is ready to order! Fantasy World Dizzy is arguably the most iconic game the Oliver Twins and Codemasters ever released. To mark the game's 35-year history, writer Graham Pembrey is joined by Andrew and Philip Oliver to discuss the twins' fondness for Dizzy, as well as the franchise's undying popularity from fans. There is an in-depth look at the history of the Dizzy series. Head over to pixel.addict.media 00:00 - Show Opening 06:40 - Set Your PC Clock Back To 1990 Story Link: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/pc-cases/retro-beige-pc-case-goes-from-april-fools-joke-to-retail-silverstones-sleeper-pc-with-modern-internals-ships-in-q1-2025 Additional Link: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/11/big-beige-80s-pc-case-started-out-as-a-joke-but-its-becoming-real-in-japan/ 26:14 - Windows In A Trench Coat Story Link: https://www.theregister.com/2024/11/19/chen_windows_95_setup/ 40:07 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below 47:40 - Game Over Zendaya Story Link: https://www.eurogamer.net/inside-the-fall-of-game-no-games-no-accessories-instead-we-received-136-zendaya-action-figures 59:56 - Community Question of the Week 🏆Your monthly support helps us keep the retro news flowing! https://www.patreon.com/thisweekinretro 🕸 TWiR Sub Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/thisweekinretro/ Follow your hosts! Twitter: https://twitter.com/rmcretro Youtube: https://youtube.com/rmcretro Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rmcretro Subscribe to the audio version of the show! 📻 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-week-in-retro/id1526487568?uo=4 📻 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2OPQ3cADaB92E9SpRdTe5y 📻 Deezer: www.deezer.com 📻 Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZjQ5ODlmOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 📻 RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2f4989f8/podcast/rss 📻 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFMx-JitepTttWc-ABHhu8A/ This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles. Dave's Briefs Links: Open Source EPROM Programmer: https://old.reddit.com/r/thisweekinretro/comments/1gu0j8k/affordable_opensource_eprom_programmer_empowers/ Outrun Mobile Port: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/11/outruns-japanese-mobile-port-has-been-preserved Terrahawks CGI: https://youtu.be/2cbbyNRbfd8?si=0nbKbBI9m6L2LTgT How The Sega Saturn Works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfOn2LuIk2A The Spectrum Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zifICZ234Ok Playing Retro Games In Nature: https://techraptor.net/gaming/interviews/scenic-gamer-interview-playing-retro-games-in-nature
    --------  
    1:09:12
  • Half Life 2 - 20th Anniversary - This Week In Retro 196
    🛠 Check out PCBWay at https://pcbway.com/ for all your PCB needs! 🛠 As Half Life 2 celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition we also talk about the remastered Warcraft 1,2 and 3 offering from Blizzard which leads to some RTS chat. An article about how Dragon's Lair financially crippled a player 40 years ago who has now beaten the game prompts us to think about games we just walked away from. 00:00 - Show Opening 07:20 - War Re-crafted Story Link: https://youtu.be/ryZ2jiW95qo?si=FzjvdJrA7hrfK9ip 23:33 - Raising The Bar After 20 Years Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCjNT9qGjh4 See What's New: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKCpHaAaLCU 34:35 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below 44:35 - The 40 Year Old Dragon Slayer Story Link: https://www.pcgamer.com/games/action/40-years-later-i-finally-beat-the-arcade-game-that-financially-destroyed-me-as-a-child/ 01:01:02 - Community Question of the Week 🏆Your monthly support helps us keep the retro news flowing! https://www.patreon.com/thisweekinretro 🕸 TWiR Sub Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/thisweekinretro/ Follow your hosts! Twitter: https://twitter.com/rmcretro Youtube: https://youtube.com/rmcretro Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rmcretro Subscribe to the audio version of the show! 📻 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-week-in-retro/id1526487568?uo=4 📻 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2OPQ3cADaB92E9SpRdTe5y 📻 Deezer: www.deezer.com 📻 Google: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZjQ5ODlmOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw 📻 RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2f4989f8/podcast/rss 📻 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFMx-JitepTttWc-ABHhu8A/ This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles. Dave's Briefs Links Unreal Is Free: https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/classic-shooters-unreal-and-unreal-tournament-are-now-free-and-preserved-on-the-internet-archive Thomas Kurtz: https://computerhistory.org/blog/in-memoriam-thomas-e-kurtz-1928-2024/ Rob Smith Triple Format Disk Madness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPtJf-UQ4Os Alan Partridge Visits Tandy: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sFasAWbuRiw&si=xKUlljT-GR4YFV0J Preserved SEGA Games: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/11/two-lost-sega-channel-games-have-been-found-and-preserved 1980s Microstore Advert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD18hZrz72M Episode Credits Parts of "Laserdisc Game Roundup - LIVESTREAM - Amigo Aaron" courtesy of Amigos Retro Gaming Link: https://youtu.be/cLtH8oASJT0?si=iprB6oN7SZvcezYh
    --------  
    1:08:45

About This Week in Retro

A weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC - The Cave, Chris for 005 AGIMA and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles
