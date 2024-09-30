🛠 Check out PCBWay at https://pcbway.com/ for all your PCB needs! 🛠
Episode 200 is a bumper show with the return of occasional host Chris and special guest Aaron from Amigos Retro Gaming. Some of this week's topics are FPGA or real hardware, the Supersega saga and a 68000 Amiga port of Carmageddon.
Please check out everything Amigos Retro Gaming has to offer at: www.youtube.com/@AmigosRetroGaming
00:00 - Show Opening
09:19 - Bin Your Vintage Hardware
Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tOMUN65_L8
37:33 - Scaaaammmeerrrrrrs
Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYVlpZVLH48
53:40 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below
01:08:28 - Amiga Takes Max Damage
Story Link: https://arcziii.itch.io/carmageddon-68k
01:21:43 - Community Question of the Week
This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles.
Dave's Briefs Links:
BBC Battle For Santa's Software: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChmQBK_EaUQ&feature=youtu.be
Mark Sibly Has Passed Away: https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fpreview.redd.it%2Fqusx6pdq3e6e1.png%3Fwidth%3D625%26format%3Dpng%26auto%3Dwebp%26s%3D04a6e6f09ae629ebe11bfd6cb378642518be5f20
The Last BBC Micro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wELAhgbqNzc
Dreamcast Doom 64: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/fan-made-doom-64-dreamcast-port-now-the-definitive-version-of-the-game
Commodore P500: https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/256168129526?itmmeta=01JEZ2N5X84CQF8DGY5D6E4V7V&hash=item3ba4cf73f6:g:rYEAAOSwDTJky7AX
BBC & The Rubber Keyed Wonder: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCF3hqf3H3k&feature=youtu.be
1:34:28
Atari STE Goes Faster - This Week In Retro 199
A clever coder has created what is surely the fastest, smoothest and most impressive racer for the Atari STE. Indiana Jones has a new game out but lets not forget the old ones. Watching people play games is getting more popular but why and is it really a new thing?
Issue 25 of Pixel Addict magazine is ready to order! Fantasy World Dizzy is arguably the most iconic game the Oliver Twins and Codemasters ever released. To mark the game's 35-year history, writer Graham Pembrey is joined by Andrew and Philip Oliver to discuss the twins' fondness for Dizzy, as well as the franchise's undying popularity from fans. There is an in-depth look at the history of the Dizzy series. Head over to pixel.addict.media
00:00 - Show Opening
06:13 - Let’s Go FASTER
Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6nQeMhw2Es
Download Link: https://retroracing.itch.io/faster-atari-ste
22:22 - “It’s Not The Years, Honey, It’s The Mileage”
Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyHLYLHuCSA
41:31 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below
55:22 - Do You Like To Watch, Or Take Part?
Story Link: https://www.gamespot.com/articles/gamers-may-spend-more-time-watching-games-than-playing-them/1100-6528205/
01:03:18 - Community Question of the Week
This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles.
Dave's Briefs Links
The Retro Gaming Weekend: https://www.reddit.com/gallery/1h8vwyw
BG Ollie's Demo: https://github.com/olonguet/TWIR-Housekeeping
SuperSEGA Saga: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/to-the-shock-of-absolutely-nobody-sega-is-trying-to-shut-down-the-supersega-fpga-project
Heber's MMS 2: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/true-all-in-one-mister-fpga-multisystem-2-console-is-coming-in-2025
Pico-Mac: https://github.com/evansm7/pico-mac
Star Dust Wars Amiga Game: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/12/the-amiga-just-got-an-amazing-new-star-wars-game-made-by-fans
Amiga Software Archive: https://www.amigalove.com/viewtopic.php?t=2835
Starbug Auction: https://auctions.windsorauctions.co.uk/auctions/9117/windso10233/lot-details/f14e8dac-0819-4a91-bfc8-b23f0122179d
Kazuhiko Nishi MSX Interview: https://youtu.be/ehge3kgS1Ww?si=fX7HdBZgYrRnjvzK
1:13:40
The Best Gaming Computer Of All Time - This Week In Retro 198
What does your retro computing area look like? What is the best gaming computer of all time? How did the BBC of 1995 go about informing us of new tech? All this and more is discussed with special guest Iain Lee.
You can find all of Iain's stuff here:
https://www.iainlee.com/
https://www.youtube.com/iainlee
https://www.twitch.tv/tlna
00:00 - Show Opening
10:17 - Retro Corners
Story Link: https://www.vice.com/en/article/setting-up-a-retro-corner-was-the-best-decision-of-my-gaming-life/
26:44 - He’s Making A List, We’re Checking It Twice
Story Link: https://www.cbr.com/best-retro-gaming-computers-ranked/
46:37 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below
52:27 - My WORM Is Burning
Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcUc_8Eg4Z4
59:51 - Community Question of the Week
This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles.
Dave's Briefs Links
Dave's Animation:
Download here: https://www.cartoonmonkey.com/TWIR-Dave.zip
Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7zFxdYzRTM
Oldest Space Tech: https://www.theregister.com/2024/11/25/amsat_oscar_7_anniversary/
MS-DOS Aspect: https://30fps.net/pages/msdos-aspect-ratio/
US Copyright Office Strikes Again: https://www.gamesradar.com/games/the-same-us-copyright-office-decision-that-struck-down-a-major-game-preservation-effort-also-quietly-reversed-a-historic-dmca-win-for-accessibility-advocates/
Apple II Cracker: https://paleotronic.com/2024/01/28/confessions-of-a-disk-cracker-the-secrets-of-4am/
Excalibur 64 Advert: https://www.reddit.com/media?url=https%3A%2F%2Fi.redd.it%2Fcfvjo0nlcf3e1.jpeg
Roland Perry Interview: https://youtu.be/EeqRpnv2_HM?si=Mi5adcvM6oPvugMp
Casio G Shock Returns: https://www.theverge.com/2024/11/28/24308133/casio-g-shock-dw5000r-digital-watch-announcement
1:07:59
Desktop PCs Are Back! - This Week In Retro 197
The beige PC is back! What started as a joke has become reality. A Windows developer has shared some secrets on how the Win 95 installer did things behind the scenes. An article about the fall of Game as a high street retailer leaves us wondering if games will ever be available as they once were.
All this and more retro computing news plus the Community Question Of The Week.
Issue 25 of Pixel Addict magazine is ready to order! Fantasy World Dizzy is arguably the most iconic game the Oliver Twins and Codemasters ever released. To mark the game's 35-year history, writer Graham Pembrey is joined by Andrew and Philip Oliver to discuss the twins' fondness for Dizzy, as well as the franchise's undying popularity from fans. There is an in-depth look at the history of the Dizzy series. Head over to pixel.addict.media
00:00 - Show Opening
06:40 - Set Your PC Clock Back To 1990
Story Link: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/pc-cases/retro-beige-pc-case-goes-from-april-fools-joke-to-retail-silverstones-sleeper-pc-with-modern-internals-ships-in-q1-2025
Additional Link: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/11/big-beige-80s-pc-case-started-out-as-a-joke-but-its-becoming-real-in-japan/
26:14 - Windows In A Trench Coat
Story Link: https://www.theregister.com/2024/11/19/chen_windows_95_setup/
40:07 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below
47:40 - Game Over Zendaya
Story Link: https://www.eurogamer.net/inside-the-fall-of-game-no-games-no-accessories-instead-we-received-136-zendaya-action-figures
59:56 - Community Question of the Week
This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles.
Dave's Briefs Links:
Open Source EPROM Programmer: https://old.reddit.com/r/thisweekinretro/comments/1gu0j8k/affordable_opensource_eprom_programmer_empowers/
Outrun Mobile Port: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/11/outruns-japanese-mobile-port-has-been-preserved
Terrahawks CGI: https://youtu.be/2cbbyNRbfd8?si=0nbKbBI9m6L2LTgT
How The Sega Saturn Works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfOn2LuIk2A
The Spectrum Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zifICZ234Ok
Playing Retro Games In Nature: https://techraptor.net/gaming/interviews/scenic-gamer-interview-playing-retro-games-in-nature
1:09:12
Half Life 2 - 20th Anniversary - This Week In Retro 196
As Half Life 2 celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special edition we also talk about the remastered Warcraft 1,2 and 3 offering from Blizzard which leads to some RTS chat. An article about how Dragon's Lair financially crippled a player 40 years ago who has now beaten the game prompts us to think about games we just walked away from.
00:00 - Show Opening
07:20 - War Re-crafted
Story Link: https://youtu.be/ryZ2jiW95qo?si=FzjvdJrA7hrfK9ip
23:33 - Raising The Bar After 20 Years
Story Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCjNT9qGjh4
See What's New: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKCpHaAaLCU
34:35 - Dave's Housekeeping - News links found below
44:35 - The 40 Year Old Dragon Slayer
Story Link: https://www.pcgamer.com/games/action/40-years-later-i-finally-beat-the-arcade-game-that-financially-destroyed-me-as-a-child/
01:01:02 - Community Question of the Week
This Week in Retro is a weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles.
Dave's Briefs Links
Unreal Is Free: https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/classic-shooters-unreal-and-unreal-tournament-are-now-free-and-preserved-on-the-internet-archive
Thomas Kurtz: https://computerhistory.org/blog/in-memoriam-thomas-e-kurtz-1928-2024/
Rob Smith Triple Format Disk Madness: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPtJf-UQ4Os
Alan Partridge Visits Tandy: https://youtube.com/watch?v=sFasAWbuRiw&si=xKUlljT-GR4YFV0J
Preserved SEGA Games: https://www.timeextension.com/news/2024/11/two-lost-sega-channel-games-have-been-found-and-preserved
1980s Microstore Advert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD18hZrz72M
Episode Credits
Parts of "Laserdisc Game Roundup - LIVESTREAM - Amigo Aaron" courtesy of Amigos Retro Gaming
Link: https://youtu.be/cLtH8oASJT0?si=iprB6oN7SZvcezYh
A weekly roundup of the hottest stories from the world of retro gaming and computing, voted on by you, the listener! Hosted by Neil from RMC - The Cave, Chris for 005 AGIMA and Dave. Edited by Duncan Styles