What does freedom actually look like after life falls apart?

This week, I’m joined by my friend Brandi Lee. She is a mother of four, intuitive soul healer, and founder of Iridescent SoulWorks. Her journey into healing wasn’t born from curiosity, it was born from profound loss and transformation. After losing her father and brother, navigating deep betrayal, and rebuilding her life after divorce, life stripped away everything she thought defined her, her certainty, her identity, and the future she had imagined.

In that space, she didn’t become someone new. She remembered who she had always been.

Today, Brandi helps others reconnect with themselves through intuitive soul healing, energy work, meditation, and transformational practices that support people in releasing what no longer serves them and remembering their own inner wisdom. She is passionate about creating safe spaces where people feel seen, empowered, and free to embrace their authentic selves.

Brandi believes our greatest wounds can become our greatest teachers and that healing isn’t about fixing ourselves—it’s about returning to the truth of who we are beneath the pain. She now lives unapologetically aligned with her spirituality and encourages others to trust their intuition, remember their own inner light, and create a life that feels deeply authentic.

Together, we explore what it means to trust your intuition, release old identities, move through fear, and create a life that feels deeply authentic. Whether you’re navigating heartbreak, a faith transition, midlife, or simply feeling disconnected from yourself, this conversation is an invitation to stop abandoning yourself and start coming home.

In this episode, we discuss:

• Returning to your authentic self

• Healing after grief, betrayal, and divorce

• Learning to trust your intuition

• The difference between fear and inner knowing

• Letting go of identities that no longer fit

Connect with Brandi HERE

If this episode resonates with you, I’d love to hear from you. Share it with someone you love, leave a review, or send me a message on Instagram. Your support helps these conversations reach more people.

Ashlynn is the host of This is Ashlynn and former co-host of the Top 10 relationship recovery podcast, The Betrayed, the Addicted, and the Expert. After navigating betrayal, divorce, a faith transition, and rebuilding her life as a single mom, she has become a voice for women choosing themselves and creating lives that feel authentic, joyful, and free.

Through honest conversations and powerful storytelling, Ashlynn explores healing, relationships, midlife, personal growth, and the courage it takes to come home to yourself. Her mission is to help women rise within, trust themselves, and be the buffalo, facing life’s storms instead of running from them.

Connect with me HERE