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191 episodes
- What does freedom actually look like after life falls apart?
This week, I’m joined by my friend Brandi Lee. She is a mother of four, intuitive soul healer, and founder of Iridescent SoulWorks. Her journey into healing wasn’t born from curiosity, it was born from profound loss and transformation. After losing her father and brother, navigating deep betrayal, and rebuilding her life after divorce, life stripped away everything she thought defined her, her certainty, her identity, and the future she had imagined.
In that space, she didn’t become someone new. She remembered who she had always been.
Today, Brandi helps others reconnect with themselves through intuitive soul healing, energy work, meditation, and transformational practices that support people in releasing what no longer serves them and remembering their own inner wisdom. She is passionate about creating safe spaces where people feel seen, empowered, and free to embrace their authentic selves.
Brandi believes our greatest wounds can become our greatest teachers and that healing isn’t about fixing ourselves—it’s about returning to the truth of who we are beneath the pain. She now lives unapologetically aligned with her spirituality and encourages others to trust their intuition, remember their own inner light, and create a life that feels deeply authentic.
Together, we explore what it means to trust your intuition, release old identities, move through fear, and create a life that feels deeply authentic. Whether you’re navigating heartbreak, a faith transition, midlife, or simply feeling disconnected from yourself, this conversation is an invitation to stop abandoning yourself and start coming home.
In this episode, we discuss:
• Returning to your authentic self
• Healing after grief, betrayal, and divorce
• Learning to trust your intuition
• The difference between fear and inner knowing
• Letting go of identities that no longer fit
Connect with Brandi HERE
If this episode resonates with you, I’d love to hear from you. Share it with someone you love, leave a review, or send me a message on Instagram. Your support helps these conversations reach more people.
Ashlynn is the host of This is Ashlynn and former co-host of the Top 10 relationship recovery podcast, The Betrayed, the Addicted, and the Expert. After navigating betrayal, divorce, a faith transition, and rebuilding her life as a single mom, she has become a voice for women choosing themselves and creating lives that feel authentic, joyful, and free.
Through honest conversations and powerful storytelling, Ashlynn explores healing, relationships, midlife, personal growth, and the courage it takes to come home to yourself. Her mission is to help women rise within, trust themselves, and be the buffalo, facing life’s storms instead of running from them.
Connect with me HERE
- What if freedom isn't that deep?
Ashlynn is a retreat creator, speaker, and podcast host who helps women reclaim themselves after unexpected life shifts like betrayal, divorce, faith shifts, & midlife one honest conversation at a time.
FIND ASHLYNN HERE
This week, I'm joined by Kenedei Faber, a mother of two, dance instructor, burlesque performer, sourdough baker, and professional finder of glimmers and small joys.
After rebuilding her life from the ground up, Kenedei has spent the last few years reclaiming her confidence, rediscovering who she is outside the roles she once held, and creating a life that feels fully her own. Through dance, performance, community, and plenty of laughter, she's discovered that healing doesn't always happen in silence. Sometimes it happens in heels, under stage lights, covered in rhinestones.
In this episode, we explore what freedom looks like for her today, the beliefs she's had to let go of, what she's still unlearning, and the life she's intentionally creating for herself and her daughters.
Find Kenedei on Instagram:
@kenedeifaber for everyday life
@classwithken for dance classes and adult movement
- Marcella is back with her favorite co-conspirator Ashlynn for a conversation that is equal parts hilarious, healing, and long overdue.
They were both raised in the Mormon church where sex was sacred, self-pleasure was a confessional offense, and your body was something to be managed, not enjoyed. So now that they're out? They've had to completely rebuild their relationship with one of the most natural things in the world.
The question on the table: is sex like salad nourishing, wholesome, good for you or is it like a donut indulgent, a little naughty, and something you still kind of feel guilty about after?
Spoiler: it's neither. It's both. It's the entire buffet.
They get into the programming that never fully goes away, the weird guilt that shows up even when you know better, and what it actually looks like to reclaim pleasure when you were taught it wasn't yours to have in the first place. It's raw, it's funny, and it's the kind of conversation that will make you feel a lot less alone.
Pull up a plate. This one's a full spread.
We give you full permission to indulge in the full buffet of self pleasure! Go check out our favorite intimacy toys made just for WOMAN like us!!! Browse OBOO.LOVE use code ASHLYNN15 for 15% off!
- This is Ashlynn is a podcast about what it means to come home to yourself. After years of living by expectations, roles, and rules, midlife has become an invitation to question everything, reclaim what matters, and build a life that feels true.
Ashlynn has honest conversations about relationships, identity, freedom, healing, pleasure, faith transitions, divorce, motherhood, and the courage to live unapologetically. Through solo episodes and meaningful interviews, you’ll hear stories that challenge old narratives and inspire you to define success, love, and fulfillment on your own terms.
If you’re ready to stop performing and start living as your fullest self, you’re in the right place.
FIND HER HERE
Rebekah Anderson is a poet, trauma-informed somatic practitioner, Reiki Master, and single mother of three who is passionate about helping people come home to themselves.
Her work blends nervous system healing, inner child work, and embodiment with the transformative power of creativity and authentic human connection. Believing that healing is both deeply personal and profoundly communal, Rebekah creates spaces where people can reconnect with their bodies, express what words alone cannot hold, and remember who they were before fear, trauma, and conditioning taught them otherwise.
Through poetry, movement, music, play, connection, and community, she invites others into a gentler, more embodied way of living. Rebekah is currently completing two poetry collections and continues to explore the beautiful intersection of healing and the arts, inspiring others to embrace their humanity, reclaim their wholeness, and live with greater presence, courage, and love.
FIND HER HERE
- Buckle up, because this one goes places. Marcella is joined by her friend and partner-in-chaos Ashlynn (@this.isashlynn) to talk about something they've both been sitting with for a while: the idea that nothing matters and why that belief might actually be the most grounding, most freeing, most feeling thing either of them has ever encountered.
As two women who grew up in the Mormon church, they were wired from the beginning to believe that everything mattered — eternally. Every decision carried cosmic weight. Fast forward to now, and a few meaningful experiences with psychedelics have completely rewired how they move through the world.
This episode is equal parts hilarious and profound. They talk about the moments that cracked them open, why "nothing matters" doesn't mean you stop caring or stop feeling — it actually means the opposite — and what it looks like to live a life where you're not performing for an outcome, you're just actually here.
If you've ever felt the relief of letting something go that was never really yours to carry, this one's for you.
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About This is Ashlynn
Ashlynn Allen kicks divorce & betrayal in the teeth. With her real world example of what’s possible after betrayal & how to live boldly with compassion & forgiveness while being boundaried & free from the past. She is an advocate for women who want to live a life full of adventure & freedom. Follow her on social media at https://www.instagram.com/this.isashlynn/ Retreats, Mentoring & More at https://thisisashlynn.comPodcast website
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